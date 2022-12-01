Saints report: CSS falls in both ends of home-and-home

DULUTH — St. Scholastica couldn't overcome a second-quarter slump, losing a Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference women's basketball game at Reif Gymnasium to St. Benedict 77-50 on Wednesday.

The Saints were within three points, 20-17, after a quarter but managed only seven points in the second frame. After Lexi Imdieke scored on the first possession of the quarter, a 14-2 run for the Bennies grew their lead to 13, and then 16 at halftime. CSS got no closer than 15 points in the second half.

Jackie Johnson led CSS, which made 19 of 58 field-goal attempts, with 13 points.

Four Bennies scored in double figures, led by 17 from Sophia Jonas.

CSS (0-5, 0-3 MIAC) will host St. Catherine on Saturday.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Johnnies' big second half sinks Saints

A 47-point second half allowed St. John's to surge past St. Scholastica 81-58 in MIAC play Wednesday night in Collegeville, Minnesota.

The Saints finished the first half down 34-27 but the Johnnies came out firing, making 16 of 24 field-goal attempts, canning four threes and outrebounding the Saints 20-11.

Noah Winesett poured in 26 points for CSS on 9-of-17 shooting with four triples, but no other Saint scored in double figures.

For the Johnnies, Kooper Vaughn made six treys and finished one rebound short of a double-double with 23 points and nine boards.

The Saints (2-3, 1-2 MIAC) will travel to Ashland for a non-conference game vs. Northland on Saturday.