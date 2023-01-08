Saints report: CSS earn MIAC men’s hockey sweep of Cobbers

DULUTH — Arkhip Ledenkov continued his strong play with another two goals and an assist to lead St. Scholastica to a 5-2 victory over Concordia-Moorhead in Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference men’s hockey Saturday before 163 at Mars Lakeview Arena.

Braden Costello opened the scoring at 19:08 in the first period before CSS countered with power-play goals from Jacob Seitz of Mountain Iron and Ledenkov and a tally from Carsen Richels to make it 3-2 after two periods.

Ledenkov and Nathan Adrian added insurance goals in the third period for the final margin.

Ledenkov’s twin brother Filimon Ledenkov added three assists and Jack Bostedt had 31 saves for St. Scholastica (7-4-2 overall, 5-0-1 MIAC).

Jackson Nelson had 17 saves for Concordia (5-7-1, 2-4).

The Saints scored 12 goals on the weekend to earn the sweep after downing the Cobbers 7-3 Friday night at Mars Lakeview Arena as Arkhip Ledenkov, a junior forward from Polotsk, Belarus, had two goals and an assist in that contest as well.

St. Scholastica takes a break from MIAC play with a pair of nonconference games at Mars Lakeview Arena next week, 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, against Wisconsin-River Falls and 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, against Wisconsin-Eau Claire.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Big second half lifts Scots over Saints

Caleb Williams had 14 points, five rebounds and three steals and Macalester used a big second half to pull away for a 69-55 victory over St. Scholastica in MIAC men’s basketball before 212 at the Leonard Center in St. Paul.

Badou Ba added 13 points and Robert Grace IV and Noah Shannon chipped in 10 points apiece for the Scots (8-3 overall, 5-2 MIAC), who trailed 30-29 at the half before outscoring the Saints 40-25 the rest of the way. Macalester, which has won five straight against CSS, had great balance as six players scored at least eight points.

Duluth East product Noah Winesett had 17 points off the bench to lead the Saints (3-9, 2-5), who couldn’t overcome 33.3% shooting (20 of 60). Nick Carlson of Canyon added 16 points, eight rebounds and three steals.

St. Scholastica continues MIAC play at 7 p.m. Wednesday against Gustavus Adolphus in St. Peter, Minnesota.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Scots rally to topple Saints

Sophomore Peyton Starks had 30 points, 10 rebounds and three steals as Macalester overcame a 32-28 halftime deficit to down St. Scholastica 80-58 in MIAC women’s basketball before 142 at the Leonard Center in St. Paul.

Andrea Palmen added 14 points, Katherine Norquist had 13 and Emma LaFrenz had 15 rebounds for the Scots (4-7 overall, 3-5 MIAC), who outscored CSS 27-18 in the third quarter and then 25-8 in the fourth.

Miranda Broberg had 25 points and five rebounds and Lexi Imdieke added 16 points for the Saints (0-10, 0-8). Broberg was 11 of 12 from the free-throw line. CSS shot just 26.3% from the field, connecting on only 15 of 57 shots.

St. Scholastica continues MIAC play at 7 p.m. Wednesday against Gustavus Adolphus at Reif Gym in Duluth.