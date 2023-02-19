Saints report: CSS denied women's hockey playoff berth

St. Scholastica's bid to snare the last berth in the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference women's hockey playoffs fell short on Saturday, as the Saints were stymied 5-2 by Augsburg in Minneapolis.

Like Friday's game in Duluth, CSS had some encouraging signs in the early going, playing a scoreless first period and taking the lead on Jessie Ketola's goal at 8:31 of the second. But the Saints lead lasted less than four minutes, until the first of three Auggies goals in a span of 5:57.

Allie Bussey scored unassisted just 22 seconds after Augsburg's third to make it 3-2 going to the locker rooms. The Saints entered the game knowing they needed a better result than Hamline to take fifth place, but after pulling their goalie with 3:54 to play, Augsburg scored twice on the empty net. Hamline won anyway to claim the fifth spot, rendering the result moot.

Ashlea Arvidson made 38 saves for the Saints, who finish their season in seventh place with a record of 8-16-1, 7-11-0 in the MIAC.

MEN'S HOCKEY

Saints go into playoffs with a win

Three first-period goals allowed St. Scholastica to go into the MIAC Playoffs on a winning note as they defeated Augsburg 4-1 on Saturday at Mars Lakeview Arena to cap a home-and-home series.

After CSS left it until the last two minutes of regulation in their shootout win in Minneapolis on Friday night, Arkhip Ledenkov put the Saints in front 1:31 into the game and was followed by goals from Brodie Girod and Carsen Richels to make it a 3-0 game.

Logan Kons pulled a goal back for Augsburg in the middle of the third period, but Jack Fuss scored for the Saints just 36 seconds later to re-establish the three-goal edge.

Jack Branby got the start for the Saints, making 23 saves.

CSS takes a record of 16-6-3, 13-1-2 MIAC into the postseason. They'll play a one-game semifinal on Saturday at Mars Lakeview against the winner of Thursday's fourth/fifth-place playoff between Concordia and St. Olaf in Moorhead.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Last-second layup leads to Saints loss

A lay-up with two seconds to play by Carleton's Jasmine Choi decided the MIAC regular season finale for both teams 51-49 in the Knights favor on Saturday at Reif Gym in Duluth.

Eve Turner (Hibbing), CSS's lone senior, recorded the game's first points on a 3-pointer and finished with six points and a career-high 16 rebounds.

CSS led by as many as seven points in the fourth quarter but a Choi jumper tied the game with 1:24 left, and after two unsuccessful possessions on the CSS end, Choi struck again to win the game.

Choi led Carleton with 16 points, while Lexi Imdieke scored 18 to lead the Saints, who shot 27.1% from the field (13 for 48).

CSS ends its season 1-23 overall and 1-21 in the MIAC.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

CSS can't contain Carleton

Carleton, which won the MIAC men's basketball regular season championship by four games, showed its class on Saturday, handing St. Scholasica a 90-70 defeat in the Saints' season finale on Saturday at Reif Gym in Duluth.

The Saints and Knights were tied with a minute left in the first half, but Carleton hit back-to-back threes to go to half up 43-37, but a 13-1 Carleton run in the second half pushed the gap into double digits to stay

Beck Page scored 27 points off the bench for Carleton, while CSS was co-led by Nick Carlson (South Ridge) and Noah Winesett (Duluth East) with 14 points apiece.

The Saints finished 2022-23 with a 7-18 record, 6-14 in MIAC play.

