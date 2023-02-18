Saints report: CSS clinches MIAC men's hockey title with shootout win

MINNEAPOLIS — It came down to the wire, but Carsen Richels delivered the goal St. Scholastica men's hockey needed to win the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference men's hockey title on Friday night.

After his extra-attacker tally tied the game at 5 with 1:15 to play and finished a hat trick, the Saints were guaranteed the standings point they needed to clinch the league. In the ensuing shootout, Richels had the goal to ensure the Saints clinched the victory on the night.

It is the Saints' first men's hockey conference title and their first title in any sport since joining the MIAC

The Saints found themselves chasing a goal after coming out behind from a wild seven-goal second period. Richels' first goal made it 2-1 48 seconds in, and his second tied the game at 3, but the Auggies took a 5-4 lead with 34 seconds left in the period, just 37 seconds after the Saints' third equalizer of the period.

There was no scoring in the first 18 minutes of the third period, and St. Scholastica pulled goaltender Jack Bostedt with 2:05 to play knowing that an Augsburg win would allow them a chance to steal the championship on Saturday in Duluth.

Richels delivered, and after a scoreless overtime in which the Saints had to kill a penalty, was the only scorer in the three-round shootout.

Arkhip Ledenkov had a goal and three assists for the Saints (15-6-3, 12-1-2 MIAC), who will have home-ice advantage in the MIAC playoffs starting with a single game on Feb. 25 against the winner of the fourth/fifth-place playoff.

Bostedt made 24 saves for CSS. The teams will conclude the regular season with a game in Duluth on Saturday.

WOMEN'S HOCKEY

Rally stings Saints' playoff hopes

St. Scholastica started well but finished knowing its MIAC playoff hopes had been damaged by a 6-2 loss to Augsburg at Mars Lakeview Arena.

CSS scored twice in the game's first 5:40, with goals coming from Kayla Kasel and Mariah Haedrich. The Saints held that two-goal lead through the game's halfway point, but Augsburg tied it up with goals 2:17 apart late in the second period. The game unraveled in the third, with Augsburg scoring four times including the latter two legs of a hat trick from Julianna Teske.

Ashlea Arvidson made 30 saves for CSS (8-15-1, 7-10 MIAC), which was outshot 35-17.

To get the fifth and final playoff spot the Saints (21 points) need to finish on Saturday at Augsburg with a better result than Hamline (22 points, vs. Bethel) and an equal or better result than St. Catherine (21 points, at St. Benedict). CSS holds the tiebreakers on both.