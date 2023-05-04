Get 6 months for only $2 3 DAY SALE – SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports College

Saints report: CSS bounces back to win game two

Both the Saints' baseball and softball teams earned doubleheader splits on Wednesday.

By Staff reports
Today at 8:43 PM

St. Scholastica held on to take the second game of a Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference baseball doubleheader off Augsburg 7-4 on Wednesday at Wade Stadium.

The Auggies won the opener 5-4.

In game two, the Saints scored two in the first inning and nursed a narrow lead throughout, never trailing but never leading by more than 5-2.

Catcher Kyle Oswald had a 3-for-3 game, scored twice and drove in two runs, while Jake Schelonka 3-for-3 with two doubles and an RBI. Mitchell Novak and Levi Stubbles had two hits apiece.

On the mound, Payton Jeffries went the distance, allowing four runs on six hits, striking out five and walking three.

In game one, a two-out single from Schelonka scored Novak to bring CSS within a run in the bottom of the seventh inning, but the next batter grounded out to end the threat. The Saints had scored three times in the fifth inning to tie it 3-3 only to give up two in the top of the sixth.

Novak (2-for-4, two RBIs) was the only Saint with multiple hits. Grant Taival took the loss, allowing five runs on six hits in six innings.

CSS (7-24, 5-13 MIAC) caps its season with a home doubleheader vs. Hamline on Saturday at Wade Stadium.

SOFTBALL

CSS takes nightcap at Hamline

St. Scholastica turned a three-hit shutout in game one into victory in game two in a MIAC softball doubleheader on Wednesday in St. Paul, dropping the opener 7-0 before winning the finale 6-3.

In game one, the Saints were held to a single and two doubles, not enough support for starter Haley Rosenthal, who allowed seven runs on 13 hits in six innings.

Kari Breuer's first-inning double snapped the Saints out of their slump in game two, and though Hamline took a 3-1 lead after five, the Saints broke out with five runs on six hits in the sixth inning after the first six batters all reached base.

Aislind Dail, Breuer, Rosenthal and Aryn Blumenthal also finished with a pair of hits, while CSS pitcher Savannah Romero held the Pipers to three runs (one earned) on eight hits in seven innings, scattering four walks and recording a pair of strikeouts.

CSS (17-17, 7-11 MIAC) returns to the diamond on Saturday at home vs. St. Olaf.

