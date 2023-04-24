Saints report: CSS baseball wins at Wade

St. Scholastica baseball overcome a seven-game losing streak to get into the win column for the first time in more than two weeks, knocking off Carleton 9-2 and 18-13 in Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference play at Wade Stadium in Duluth.

The Saints spotted the Knights the game's first two runs before scoring four times in the bottom of the second and adding five more after that.

Jake Schelonka was 3-for-3 with a triple and three RBIs, while Mitchell Novak and Ryan Garlick had two hits apiece.

Grant Taival was the winning pitcher, allowing two runs (one earned) on two hits in six innings.

The teams combined for 42 hits in the game-two slugfest. The Saints scored the first nine runs to take control of the game, but their lead, 12-2 after three innings, dwindled to 12-11 in the sixth before CSS restarted its offense.

ADVERTISEMENT

Levi Stubbled homered and was one of four Saints (Schelonka, Jack Harris, Joe Udd [Duluth Denfeld] ) to notch three hits apiece. Jack Tiemann and Luke Schemenauer went 2-for-4.

Matt Forrest was credited with the win for the Saints, after allowing four runs on 11 hits in three innings.

The Saints (5-20, 3-9 MIAC) will play at St. Olaf in MIAC play on Saturday.

SOFTBALL

Saints, Scots split

St. Scholastica softball ended up one hit short of a doubleheader sweep, dropping the second game 2-1 at Macalester after winning the opener 3-0 on Sunday in St. Paul.

After being held to no runs on two hits through six innings, the Saints, trailing 2-0, finally got a rally going in the seventh. Lauren Laviano doubled and Grace Hadlich singled in pinch runner Lizzie Gladitsch for the Saints' first run, but Hadlich's pinch runner was stranded to end the game.

CSS pitcher Haley Rosenthal took the loss, allowing two earned runs on eight hits in six innings.

In game one, CSS hurler Ashley Matejka scattered seven Macalester hits for a complete-game shutout, walking two and striking out three.

Laviano's RBI single in the first inning was the game's only run until back-to-back RBI hits from Aryn Blumenthal and Aislind Dail in the top of the seventh.

ADVERTISEMENT

Laviano and Payton Lang had two hits apiece to lead the CSS offense.

The Saints (12-12, 2-6 MIAC) are scheduled to host St. Benedict on Tuesday in Duluth.