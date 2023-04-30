Saints report: CSS baseball splits with Oles

St. Scholastica baseball came a half-inning away from a Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference doubleheader sweep on Saturday at St. Olaf, taking the opener 6-3 before the Oles claimed a 13-12 walk-off victory in game two in Northfield, Minnesota.

In the opener, Jake Schelonka went the distance (seven innings) for his first win of the season, striking out seven and allowing three runs (two earned) on seven hits. Schelonka also had a pair of hits and a walk in the batter's box and scored twice. Mitchell Novak and Luke Schemenauer had two-hit games as well.

The Saints led game two 8-1 after five innings but suffered major bullpen issues and fell behind 12-9 after eight frames. Schelonka and Jack Harris hit back-to-back home runs in the top of the ninth to tie the game, but after a leadoff walk and a sacrifice, St. Olaf's Evan Hammonds won the game with a single.

Schelonka was 4-for-6 with three RBIs and Novak 4-for-6 with one RBI. Four Saints had three hits apiece as CSS lost despite a 21-11 advantage in the hit column.

Payton Jeffries took the loss in relief for CSS (6-21, 4-10 MIAC). CSS will play at St. John's in a doubleheader on Tuesday.

SOFTBALL

Matejka shutout highlights CSS split

St. Scholastica pitcher Ashley Matejka opened their MIAC softball doubleheader with a complete -game shutout of Gustavus Adolphus on Saturday, but the Gusties recovered from the 3-0 defeat to win game two 9-3 in Duluth.

Matejka struck out four in her performance, and allowed six hits without a walk.

Emma Bolin had a pair of doubles in a 3-for-3 perforamcne, while Samantha Paniagua had an RBI single and a sacrifice fly.

In game two, the Gusties led 3-0 after four innings and put it away with a six-run seventh, while CSS scored all its runs in its last at-bat.

CSS had six hits, from six players. Savannah Romero took the pitching loss.

The Saints (15-15, 5-9 MIAC) are playing a rescheduled doubleheader at Hamline in St. Paul on Sunday.

