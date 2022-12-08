SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | College
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Saints report: Carlson helps Saints fend off Royals

Senior from Canyon connects on six 3-pointers and makes a key late steal.

New CSS logo.png
By Staff reports
December 07, 2022 10:37 PM
DULUTH — Nick Carlson hit six 3-pointers and scored 22 points as St. Scholastica held off Bethel 67-61 Wednesday night in MIAC men’s basketball before 136 at Reif Gymnasium.

The game was close throughout, but Carlson made a steal and then hit a 3-pointer to give the Saints a 65-61 lead with 35 seconds remaining to finally give them some breathing room.

Carlson, a senior from Canyon, added five steals, three rebounds and three assists and was the lone CSS player to reach double figures in scoring.

Hermantown’s Kevin Thomas added nine points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals for the Saints (3-4 overall, 2-2 MIAC), who continue MIAC play against Carleton at 1 p.m. Saturday in Northfield, Minnesota.

Zach Doely (16 points), Payton Thomsen (15) and Avery Mast (14) all scored in double figures for the Royals (2-6, 1-4).

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Royals keep Saints winless

Courtney Nuest and Lydia Hagstrom scored 17 points apiece to lead Bethel to a 64-45 victory over St. Scholastica in MIAC women’ basketball before 137 at the Robertson Center in St. Paul.

The Royals (4-3 overall, 4-1 MIAC) jumped to a 19-9 lead after the first quarter and eventually pulled away from the Saints (0-7, 0-5) but it was gradual.

Lexi Imdieke scored 12 points and Liz Frase of Proctor added 11 points and nine rebounds to lead CSS, who play a MIAC contest against Carleton at 3 p.m. Saturday in Northfield, Minnesota.

