Sports | College
Saints report: Brennan, Lumberjacks stun Saints with last-second 3-pointer

Northland rallies from eight points down with 1:29 remaining to win nonconference contest.

By Staff reports
December 03, 2022 10:40 PM
ASHLAND — Jordan Brennan’s 3-pointer with three seconds remaining lifted Northland to a stunning 81-80 victory over St. Scholastica in nonconference men’s basketball before 250 at Kendrigan Center as the Lumberjacks rallied from eight points down with 1:29 remaining.

Brennan, a senior guard from Ashland, led all scorers with 27 points while hitting 10 of 16 shots, including 5 of 8 shots from 3-point range.

Langston Flowers added 20 points and George Butvilas chipped in 15 points for the Lumberjacks (2-6), who trailed 75-65 with 2:51 remaining and 78-70 with 1:29 remaining on a dunk by Nick Carlson before rallying as Flowers had a 3-pointer and layup to cut it to 78-75.

Carlson had a layup to make it 80-78 before Flowers hit a 3-pointer with 40 seconds remaining and Drew Lindberg had a steal to set up Brennan’s heroics.

Carlson, a senior from Canyon, had 22 points, nine rebounds and two steals while Duluth East graduate Isiah Hendrickson added 16 points off the bench for the Saints (2-4).

St. Scholastica returns to MIAC play when the Saints take on Bethel at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Reif Gym in Duluth.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Balanced St. Kate’s tops CSS

Bench players Kaylee Miron had 14 points and Emme Golembiewski added 10 to lead St. Catherine to a 65-53 MIAC women’s basketball victory over St. Scholastica before 153 at Reif Gymnasium in Duluth.

St. Catherine (3-1 overall, 3-1 MIAC), which had 10 players score, led 40-19 at halftime before CSS cut it to 53-44 with a 25-13 third-quarter run. St. Kate’s is coached by former Wisconsin-Superior coach Don Mulhern.

Miranda Broberg had 21 points and eight rebounds and Lexi Imdieke chipped in 10 points to lead the Saints (0-6, 0-4).

St. Scholastica continues MIAC play against Bethel at 7 p.m. Wednesday in Arden Hills, Minnesota.

WOMEN'S HOCKEY

St. Kate’s bounces back to blank Saints

Elizebeth Kubicek had the 16-save shutout as St. Catherine bounced back from Friday’s 1-0 loss at St. Scholastica with a 3-0 victory over the Saints in MIAC women’s hockey before 150 at Drake Arena in St. Paul.

After a scoreless first period, Kaitlyn Blair scored on the power play at 16:06 in the second period and Marie Reimer added a power-play goal at 2:51 in the third. That’s how it would stay until 11:36 in the third when Laura Denchfield added an insurance goal for St. Kate’s (7-2-1 overall, 3-2-1 MIAC) on assists from Reimer and Tori Vennemann.

Goalie Ashlea Arvidson had 20 saves to lead St. Scholastica (2-6-1, 2-4-0).

The Saints play at nonconference rival Wisconsin-Superior at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Wessman Arena.

