Sports | College
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Saints report: Both CSS hockey teams protect 'goose eggs'

The CSS men lead the MIAC standings by three points and have two games in hand.

New CSS logo.png
By Staff reports
January 27, 2023 10:38 PM
DULUTH — St. Scholastica men's hockey has probably won more games with offense than defense so far this season, but there was no doubt that Friday's win came from the net out.

The Saints blanked Hamline 2-0 in Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference play Friday night at Mars Lakeview Arena.

Jack Bostedt earned the shutout, his first of the season, on 26 saves.

It took a while for the Saints offense to break through, with the go-ahead goal coming from Tyler Hinterser with 58 seconds left in the second period. That was the only mark on the scoresheet until just before the end, when Tristan Shewchuk scored unassisted for the Saints when the Pipers pulled their goalie on the power play trying to score 6-on-4.

CSS (11-5-2, 8-0-1) now leads the MIAC by three points with two games in hand.

The teams will continue their weekend series on Saturday night in St. Paul.

WOMEN'S HOCKEY

Shutout ends four-game losing streak

Ashlea Arvidson made all 34 saves as St. Scholastica knocked off Hamline 2-0 in MIAC women's hockey in St. Paul on Friday and escaped a four-game losing streak.

Mariah Haedrich scored twice and added an assist for the Saints, while Allie Bussey had a three-assist game.

CSS (5-11-1, 4-7-0 MIAC) took the lead on Lisa LaRoche's goal 12 minutes in, doubled the advantage on Haedrich's first of the night in the second period, then sealed it with two power play goals in the third period.

The Saints and Pipers meet again on Saturday at Mars Lakeview Arena in Duluth.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
