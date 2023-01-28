Saints report: Both CSS hockey teams protect 'goose eggs'

DULUTH — St. Scholastica men's hockey has probably won more games with offense than defense so far this season, but there was no doubt that Friday's win came from the net out.

The Saints blanked Hamline 2-0 in Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference play Friday night at Mars Lakeview Arena.

Jack Bostedt earned the shutout, his first of the season, on 26 saves.

It took a while for the Saints offense to break through, with the go-ahead goal coming from Tyler Hinterser with 58 seconds left in the second period. That was the only mark on the scoresheet until just before the end, when Tristan Shewchuk scored unassisted for the Saints when the Pipers pulled their goalie on the power play trying to score 6-on-4.

CSS (11-5-2, 8-0-1) now leads the MIAC by three points with two games in hand.

The teams will continue their weekend series on Saturday night in St. Paul.

WOMEN'S HOCKEY

Shutout ends four-game losing streak

Ashlea Arvidson made all 34 saves as St. Scholastica knocked off Hamline 2-0 in MIAC women's hockey in St. Paul on Friday and escaped a four-game losing streak.

Mariah Haedrich scored twice and added an assist for the Saints, while Allie Bussey had a three-assist game.

CSS (5-11-1, 4-7-0 MIAC) took the lead on Lisa LaRoche's goal 12 minutes in, doubled the advantage on Haedrich's first of the night in the second period, then sealed it with two power play goals in the third period.

The Saints and Pipers meet again on Saturday at Mars Lakeview Arena in Duluth.