Saints report: Bostedt, CSS win their sixth straight in men’s hockey

BLAINE, Minn. — Jack Bostedt had 38 saves and Carsen Richels scored twice as St. Scholastica won its sixth straight with a 5-3 victory over Bethel in MIAC men’s hockey Saturday before 473 at the National Sports Center.

Tristan Shewchuk and the Ledenkov twins, Filimon and Arkhip, also scored for the conference-leading Saints (14-5-2 overall, 11-0-1 MIAC), who earned the two-game sweep of the Royals after winning Friday’s matchup 6-4 at Mars Lakeview Arena in Duluth. Richels finished with five points in the series.

Spencer Kring had a goal and an assist and Austin Ryman had 26 saves for Bethel (10-12-1, 5-8-1).

With the game tied 3-3 after two periods, Shewchuk scored at 11:34 in the third period and Richels added an insurance goal. Bostedt did the rest, notching 15 of his 38 saves in the third.

The Saints, who have clinched a place in the conference playoffs, continue MIAC action with a two-game home series next weekend against St. Mary’s. First game is 7 p.m. Friday at Mars Lakeview Arena.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

Saints bounce back to earn split

Ashlea Arvidson had 37 saves and Taylor Murray had two goals as St. Scholastica bounced back to beat Bethel 4-2 in MIAC women’s hockey, earning a weekend split before 104 at Mars Lakeview Arena.

Lisa LaRoche had two assists as St. Scholastica (7-12-1 overall, 6-8), which fell 4-2 to Bethel Friday night in St. Paul, scored three goals in the second period to take control Saturday.

Lindsey Albers and Brynn Swenson scored goals and Ashley Hess had 14 saves to lead the Royals (6-14, 3-11).

The Saints take a break from MIAC play with a nonconference matchup at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Wisconsin-Eau Claire.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Saints comeback comes up just short

Noah Winesett’s 3-pointer at the buzzer came up short as St. Scholastica fell 57-54 to St. Mary’s in MIAC men’s basketball before 50 at St. Mary’s Fieldhouse in Winona, Minnesota, ending the Saints’ two-game winning streak.

St. Scholastica, which outscored St. Mary’s 36-26 in the second half, had rallied from a 31-18 halftime deficit.

After Hermantown’s Kevin Thomas made a layup to give St. Scholastica a 53-52 lead with 48 seconds remaining, Raheem Anthony and Owen Ziegler each made a pair of free throws, sandwiched around a Winesett layup, to complete the scoring.

Anthony had 19 points, eight rebounds and five assists to lead the Cardinals (13-8 overall, 9-7 MIAC) while Ziegler finished with 14 points and five steals.

Canyon’s Nick Carlson had 13 points and nine rebounds to lead the Saints (6-15, 5-11). Winesett, a Duluth East grad, added 12 points and Thomas chipped in 10 points and eight rebounds.

Neither team shot well. St. Scholastica had a 37% to 34% edge, but CSS had 16 turnovers compared to 11 for St. Mary’s.

The Saints return to MIAC action at 7 p.m. Wednesday when they host Hamline at Reif Gymnasium in Duluth.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Paulson, Cardinals too much for Saints

Brooklyn Paulson had 21 points and 17 rebounds as St. Mary’s powered past St. Scholastica 83-69 in MIAC women’s basketball before 100 at the St. Mary’s Fieldhouse.

Ashley Streveler added 20 points and five assists and Graysini Hartjes contributed 15 points and five assists off the bench for the Cardinals (7-14 overall, 6-12 MIAC), who led 46-33 at the half and 67-44 after three quarters.

Lexi Imdieke led all scorers with 25 points for the Saints (1-19, 1-17) while adding five rebounds, five steals and four assists. Miranda Broberg provided a spark with 18 points off bench for CSS, which was outrebounded 52-25 and outscored in the paint 32-16.

St. Scholastica plays Hamline at 7 p.m. Wednesday in a MIAC game in St. Paul.

NORDIC SKIING

Dybwad wins CCSA race for CSS

St. Scholastica's Victoria Dybwad was the fastest finisher in a 5-kilometer Central Collegiate Ski Association race at the Grand Avenue Nordic Center in Duluth.

The Norwegian native finished in 15 minutes, 4.1 seconds to win the event by more than 3 1/2 seconds in a field of 32 skiers. CSS's Mia Case and Greta Leitheiser took seventh and eighth, respectively.

In the men's 10-k freestyle, Zachary Jayne and Joe Lynch of CSS took fourth and fifth.

Skiers will race in the classical style on Sunday.