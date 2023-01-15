99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | College
News reporting
Saints report: Blugolds’ big start dooms Saints in men’s hockey

Eau Claire gets strong goaltending to win nonconference contest.

By Staff reports
January 14, 2023 10:22 PM
DULUTH — Wisconsin-Eau Claire got goals from four players in the first period and then skated to a 6-3 nonconference victory in college men’s hockey Saturday before 243 at Mars Lakeview Arena.

Jordan Randall had a goal and two assists and Max Gutjahr had 33 saves to lead the Blugolds (10-5).

Carsen Richels had a goal and an assist and Oliver Quinn had 21 saves in relief of starter Jack Branby to lead the Saints (8-5-2).

St. Scholastica returns to MIAC action at 7 p.m. Friday when the Saints take on St. Olaf in Northfield, Minnesota.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

Cobbers ride three-goal second period to victory

Reghan Bork, Morgan Sauvageau and Jerica Friese scored in the second period to lead Concordia-Moorhead to a 5-2 victory over St. Scholastica in MIAC women’s hockey before 119 at Moorhead (Minn.) Sports Center.

Friese finished with a pair of goals and Kiana Flaig had 31 saves to lead the Cobbers (4-11 overall, 1-7 MIAC).

Moose Lake’s Gabby Gamst and Hanley Block scored goals in the first period for CSS as the teams were tied 2-2 going into the second.

Cohasset’s Kenzie Cole and Ashlea Arvidson had seven saves apiece for the Saints (4-8-1, 3-5).

St. Scholastica returns home to take on St. Olaf in a MIAC game at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, at Mars Lakeview Arena.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Mallory’s free throws help St. Mary’s edge CSS

Cameron Mallory made a pair of free throws with 1:18 remaining, and then St. Scholastica misfired down the stretch as St. Mary’s held on for a 58-57 victory in MIAC men’s basketball before 145 at Reif Gymnasium in Duluth.

Raheem Anthony (18 points), Jabari Sawyer (12) and Owen Ziegler (11) all scored in double figures for the Cardinals (9-5 overall, 5-4 MIAC), who trailed 29-23 at halftime in a game that featured eight lead changes.

A pair of Duluth East grads, Noah Winesett and Isiah Hendrickson, led CSS with 19 and 13 points, respectively, with Winesett connecting on four 3-pointers. Nick Carlson of Canyon added eight points, a game-high 12 rebounds and three steals for the Saints (3-11, 2-7).

Statistically the game was about as even as the score. Neither team shot the basketball well, with CSS holding a 37% to 36.2% percent edge.

St. Scholastica gets a day off and then is right back at it when the Saints host St. Olaf in a MIAC game at 7 p.m. Monday at Reif Gym.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Cardinals gradually pull away from Saints

Brooklyn Paulson had 16 points and 10 rebounds as St. Mary’s overpowered St. Scholastica inside en route to a 74-55 victory in MIAC women’s basketball before 134 at Reif Gym.

Izzy Goettelman (14 points), Katelyn Cruze (12), and Ashley Streveler (11) also scored in double figures for St. Mary’s (4-9 overall, 3-7 MIAC). Those three added a combined 17 rebounds as the Cardinals outrebounded CSS 44-19 while holding a 30-10 advantage in points in the paint to win their eighth-straight in the series.

St. Scholastica also got good balance as Katie Vaske (11 points), Miranda Broberg (11), Lexi Imdieke (10) and Proctor’s Liz Frase (nine) all scored at least nine points.

The Saints (0-12, 0-10) led 14-13 after the first quarter but couldn’t keep pace, as they shot just 36% from the field (18 of 50) but were solid from 3-point range at 38.5% (10 of 26).

St. Scholastica continues MIAC action at 7 p.m. Monday against St. Olaf in Northfield, Minnesota.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
