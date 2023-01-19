STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
College
News reporting
Saints report: Bethel starts fast in rolling to MIAC win over CSS

Royals force 31 turnovers while having a big advantage inside and off the bench against the Saints.

New CSS logo.png
By Staff reports
January 18, 2023 10:28 PM
DULUTH — Courtney Nuest scored 18 points as Bethel used a big first half in cruising to an 82-64 victory over St. Scholastica in UMAC women’s basketball Wednesday night before 87 at Reif Gymnasium.

Bethel led 40-22 at the half after outscoring CSS 13-5 in the opening quarter and 27-17 in the second. The Royals outscored the Saints 41-23 in bench points, with Autumn Earney leading the way with 16 points while fellow reserve Colette Duininck added 12. The Royals (10-5 overall, 10-2 MIAC) also had a 40-18 advantage in points in the paint.

Miranda Broberg (12 points), Nia Hacker (11) and Lexi Imdieke (10) all scored in double figures for the Saints (0-14, 0-12), who couldn’t overcome 31 turnovers.

St. Scholastica continues MIAC play against St. Catherine at 3 p.m. Saturday in St. Paul.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Royals use big second half to pull away from Saints

Zach Doely finished with 19 points, 11 rebounds, three assists and two blocks as Bethel pulled away for a 91-66 victory over St. Scholastica in MIAC men's basketball before 247 at the Robertson Center in St. Paul.

Tommy Jenson added 16 points while Joey Kidder contributed 14 points, six rebounds, six assists and three steals for the Royals (5-11 overall, 3-8 MIAC), who broke from a 38-33 halftime lead by outscoring the Saints 53-33 the rest of the way.

Bethel outshot CSS 55.7% to 41.7% for the game, including 62.5% to 36.4% in the second half.

Canyon’s Nick Carlson had 20 points, seven rebounds and three assets to lead the Saints (4-12, 3-8). Duluth East grad Noah Winesett added 15 points while Luke Raymond chipped in 12.

St. Scholastica gets a week off and will return to MIAC action at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, when the Saints host St. John’s at Reif Gym in Duluth.

What To Read Next
3022918+umd bulldog logo.jpg
College
College baseball: UMD picked seventh in NSIC preseason poll
Cloquet’s Tim Pokornowski was listed as the Bulldogs' player to watch after leading the team with a .349 batting average.
January 18, 2023 09:50 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
NCAA Basketball: Minnesota at Ohio State
College
Men’s basketball: Gophers coach Ben Johnson still trying to set the tone
The Gophers (7-9, 1-5 Big Ten) will take on conference-leading and third-ranked Purdue (17-1, 6-1) on Thursday at Williams Arena.
January 18, 2023 09:48 PM
 · 
By  Andy Greder / St. Paul Pioneer Press
gopherwomen11923.jpg
College
Women’s basketball: Rose Micheaux scores career-high 31 as Gophers beat Penn State
Minnesota snapped a five-game losing streak with their first Big Ten road victory.
January 18, 2023 09:27 PM
 · 
By  John Shipley / St. Paul Pioneer Press
college men play hockey
Bulldogs Hockey
UMD's Spicer not expecting another standing ovation for latest return home to Grand Forks
Grand Forks native Cole Spicer makes his first appearance at Ralph Engelstad Arena as a Bulldog this weekend against North Dakota.
January 18, 2023 04:33 PM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens