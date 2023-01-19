Saints report: Bethel starts fast in rolling to MIAC win over CSS

DULUTH — Courtney Nuest scored 18 points as Bethel used a big first half in cruising to an 82-64 victory over St. Scholastica in UMAC women’s basketball Wednesday night before 87 at Reif Gymnasium.

Bethel led 40-22 at the half after outscoring CSS 13-5 in the opening quarter and 27-17 in the second. The Royals outscored the Saints 41-23 in bench points, with Autumn Earney leading the way with 16 points while fellow reserve Colette Duininck added 12. The Royals (10-5 overall, 10-2 MIAC) also had a 40-18 advantage in points in the paint.

Miranda Broberg (12 points), Nia Hacker (11) and Lexi Imdieke (10) all scored in double figures for the Saints (0-14, 0-12), who couldn’t overcome 31 turnovers.

St. Scholastica continues MIAC play against St. Catherine at 3 p.m. Saturday in St. Paul.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Royals use big second half to pull away from Saints

Zach Doely finished with 19 points, 11 rebounds, three assists and two blocks as Bethel pulled away for a 91-66 victory over St. Scholastica in MIAC men's basketball before 247 at the Robertson Center in St. Paul.

Tommy Jenson added 16 points while Joey Kidder contributed 14 points, six rebounds, six assists and three steals for the Royals (5-11 overall, 3-8 MIAC), who broke from a 38-33 halftime lead by outscoring the Saints 53-33 the rest of the way.

Bethel outshot CSS 55.7% to 41.7% for the game, including 62.5% to 36.4% in the second half.

Canyon’s Nick Carlson had 20 points, seven rebounds and three assets to lead the Saints (4-12, 3-8). Duluth East grad Noah Winesett added 15 points while Luke Raymond chipped in 12.

St. Scholastica gets a week off and will return to MIAC action at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, when the Saints host St. John’s at Reif Gym in Duluth.