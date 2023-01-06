Saints report: Auggies dispatch Saints in MIAC hoops doubleheader

MINNEAPOLIS — St. Scholastica women's basketball caught a hot-shooting Augsburg team on the wrong night Thursday, dropping a 75-54 Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference contest.

The host Auggies went 18-of-34 from the field in the first half to take a 44-23 lead into the locker room at the half. Augsburg cooled off, scoring only nine points in the fourth quarter, but they entered the frame with more than enough cushion, up by 27 points.

Anja Smith of Augsburg was 9-for-17 from the floor and led all scorers with 21 points.

CSS, which made 10 3-pointers but committed 25 turnovers, got a team-best 13 points from Miranda Broberg.

The Saints (0-9, 0-7 MIAC) return to the floor on Saturday at Macalester.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Cold-shooting Saints lose on the road

St. Scholastica gave up the game's first nine points and fell behind 14-2 in the first half in MIAC men's basketball at Augsburg on Thursday, and things didn't get much better from there in a 70-48 loss.

CSS had a rough night offensively, making just 33.9% from the field (19-for-56) and 25% (5-for-20) from outside the arc. Even the free-throw line was a challenge at 5 for 12.

After their initial stumbles, the Saints were able to get the game back into single digits, with Augsburg taking a 32-23 halftime lead. CSS got as close as five points with 13:40 to play, but the Auggies went on a game-clinching 18-2 run over the next eight minutes that sealed the Saints' fate.

Augsburg's Will Blascziek led all scorers with 17 points. Nick Carlson (South Ridge) had 12 points to lead CSS (3-8, 2-4 MIAC), which plays at Macalester on Saturday.