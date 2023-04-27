99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Saints claim thrilling softball victories

Samantha Paniagua's walk-off home run decided game one.

By Staff reports
Today at 9:47 PM

St. Scholastica softball's road back to the .500 mark for the season included some thrilling moments on Wednesday, as the Saints swept Carleton 3-1 and 6-5 in a Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference doubleheader in Duluth.

Game one was decided when Samantha Panigua clubbed a one-out walk-off homer in the bottom of the seventh.

Haley Rosenthal was the Saints' lone player with multiple hits, going 2-for-3.

Ashley Matejka pitched, allowing one earned run on seven hits in a complete game, with five strikeouts and three walks.

In game two, CSS jumped in front with a four-run second inning and held on to a one-run lead over the last three innings.

Emma Bolin was 2-for-4 with an RBI single for CSS, while Rosenthal allowed five runs on eight hits in a complete game. She struck out two and walked three.

CSS (14-14, 4-8 MIAC) will host Gustavus Adolphus on Saturday.

