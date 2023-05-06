Get 6 months for only $2 3 DAY SALE – SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Saints cap baseball season with doubleheader sweep

CSS ended the year on a three-game win streak.

By Staff reports
May 05, 2023 at 11:13 PM

St. Scholastica baseball put a bow on the 2023 season with a pair of home wins, 7-2 and 13-3 over Hamline in Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference play at Wade Stadium on Friday.

Five runs on five hits in the bottom of the sixth broke game one open, with the key play being a two-run error in the infield off the bat of Luke Schemenauer.

Jake Schelonka, Jack Harris and Kyle Oswald had two-hit games, with both of Schelonka and Harris's hits being doubles.

Matt Forrest went the distance, allowing two runs on six hits over seven innings for the win.

In game two, CSS took control early, scoring five runs in the first inning. Harris singled in two and later scored on an error in the rally.

Six Saints had multi-hit games, with Mitchell Novak going 3-for-5 with two doubles and Alex Haapajoki 3-for-4 with three RBIs. Levi Stubbles, Harris, Ryan Garlick and Schemenauer had two hits apiece.

Schelonka allowed two runs (one earned) on five hits in 6 2/3 innings, striking out six.

The Saints concluded their season on a three-game winning streak, with a record of 9-24, 7-13 in the MIAC.

By Staff reports
