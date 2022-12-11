SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
College
Saints can't slow down Carleton women's basketball

The Knights made more than half of their field-goal attempts in all four quarters.

By Staff reports
December 10, 2022
NORTHFIELD, Minn. — Carleton had too much offense for St. Scholastica in Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference women's basketball, shooting better than 50 percent in all four quarters of a 74-45 win on Saturday.

The Saints never led Saturday, though they generated enough scoring to only be down 18-12 after one quarter.

CSS fell behind double digits briefly but pulled back to within six with 4:31 left in the half, only for Carleton to make a 9-1 run en route to a 36-24 halftime lead. The Knights continued to apply steady pressure and never let the visitors close to within less than 13 points in the second half.

Four Knights scored in double figures, with Emma Henry posting a double-double of 18 points and 10 rebounds. For CSS, Lexi Imdieke scored 13 and Liz Frase (Proctor) added 10 points off the bench.

CSS (0-8, 0-6 MIAC) concludes the 2022 portion of its schedule with a nonconference home game on Thursday vs. Crown.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Beckler, Knights shoot past Saints

Jeremy Beckler scored 20 points on 8-for-11 shooting to lead Carleton to a 76-53 victory over St. Scholastica in MIAC men’s basketball before 162 at West Gymnasium in Northfield, Minnesota.

Alex Gibbens added 15 points and Matt Banovetz chipped in 14 for the Knights (7-1 overall, 4-1 MIAC), who broke from a 33-24 halftime lead by outscoring the Saints (3-5, 2-3) 43-29 the rest of the way.

Duluth East grad Noah Winesett was the lone CSS player in double figures in scoring with 18 points off the bench. Canyon’s Nick Carson had eight points, five rebounds and two blocks and Hermantown’s Kevin Thomas contributed seven points and eight rebounds.

The teams combined to make 25 3-pointers, with Carleton holding a 48.3% to 36.5% shooting advantage.

St. Scholastica takes a break from MIAC action as the Saints head into holiday tournament play starting at 3 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, at Wisconsin-River Falls.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
