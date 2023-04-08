Saints baseball splits with Scots

WINONA — A five-run third inning allowed St. Scholastica baseball to top Macalester 8-4 in the first game of a Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference baseball doubleheader before losing the nightcap 10-5 on Friday.

The Saints took control of game one when Jake Schelonka's two-run double gave the Saints a 3-2 lead in the third inning. Two batters later, Jack Herris went deep to make it a 6-2 game. Kam Larson added a two-run single in the seventh inning for insurance as the Saints amassed 10 hits. Schelonka, Harris and Mitchell Novak had two hits apiece.

Grant Taival earned the pitching win, allowing four earned runs on seven hits in five innings. He struck out six and walked two. Matt Forrest threw two scoreless innings for the save.

The win marked the Saints' first in MIAC play this season after losing a pair of games at St. Mary's on Monday.

In the second game, Macalester scored six runs on six hits in its first at-bat and led from there.

Ryan Garlick had four of CSS's seven hits in the nine-inning game, including a triple, and scored three times. Schelonka was 2-for-4 with an RBI double.

Wes Kemming took the loss, allowing the first-inning outburst.

The Saints (3-14, 1-3 MIAC) will play at Bethel on Monday.