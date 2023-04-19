99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, April 19

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports College

Saints baseball denied at home

CSS has lost seven straight games.

New CSS logo.png
By Staff reports
April 18, 2023 at 10:48 PM

Gustavus Adolphus denied St. Scholastica's bid to break a seven-game baseball losing streak, sweeping a doubleheader 7-0 and 10-2 at Wade Stadium in Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference play on Tuesday.

In the opener, Luke Siegle of the Gusties blanked the Saints on two hits in the seven-inning game. T.J. Martin took the loss for CSS despite a solid outing of four runs (three earned) on six hits in five innings.

Gustavus got another complete game in the second game of the day, as Mitch Casperson allowed two earned runs on four hits, striking out 11.

Luke Schemenauer homered in the fifth inning to break the Saints' drought, but CSS was held to four hits over nine innings. Jake Schelonka pitched six innings, allowing three runs on nine hits, to take the loss.

CSS (3-20, 1-9 MIAC) is scheduled to return to Wade Stadium for a MIAC doubleheader with Carleton on Saturday.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
3022918+umd bulldog logo.jpg
College
UMD baseball wins over Bemidji State snap seven-game losing streak
April 18, 2023 10:22 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
college men play ice hockey
Bulldogs Hockey
2023-24 schedule has UMD men's hockey home early and often, but on the road late in the season
April 18, 2023 12:34 PM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
Hockey: IIHF Women's World Championship Hockey
Bulldogs Hockey
Hughes wins gold in debut with U.S. as four Bulldogs medal at Women's World Championship
April 17, 2023 11:02 AM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Gov. Tim Walz State of State
Minnesota
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz to deliver State of the State address Wednesday
April 18, 2023 11:01 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier
Second baseman catches ball as player slides into base.
Prep
Prep baseball: Cloquet tops Superior 4-3 in extra innings
April 18, 2023 10:14 PM
 · 
By  Jake Przytarski
J Nicholas Cramer.jpg
Local
Man found guilty in 2019 Makinen slaying
April 18, 2023 07:12 PM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
MN FLAG.jpg
Minnesota
House advances new Minnesota flag, presidential popular vote as part of broader bill
April 18, 2023 07:02 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier