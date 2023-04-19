Saints baseball denied at home

Gustavus Adolphus denied St. Scholastica's bid to break a seven-game baseball losing streak, sweeping a doubleheader 7-0 and 10-2 at Wade Stadium in Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference play on Tuesday.

In the opener, Luke Siegle of the Gusties blanked the Saints on two hits in the seven-inning game. T.J. Martin took the loss for CSS despite a solid outing of four runs (three earned) on six hits in five innings.

Gustavus got another complete game in the second game of the day, as Mitch Casperson allowed two earned runs on four hits, striking out 11.

Luke Schemenauer homered in the fifth inning to break the Saints' drought, but CSS was held to four hits over nine innings. Jake Schelonka pitched six innings, allowing three runs on nine hits, to take the loss.

CSS (3-20, 1-9 MIAC) is scheduled to return to Wade Stadium for a MIAC doubleheader with Carleton on Saturday.