Rodriguez, UWS baseball baffle Martin Luther

The senior lefty struck out 11 in seven innings.

By Staff reports
On a chilly Saturday afternoon at NBC Spartan Sports Complex, Wisconsin-Superior pitcher Ryan Rodriguez kept Martin Luther's bats ice-cold, striking out 11 as the Yellowjackets rolled 10-0 in an Upper Midwest Athletic Conference game.

The senior lefthander blanked the Knights on two hits and allowed just one walk in a seven-inning complete game.

UWS kept steady pressure on the offensive end, scoring in five of its seven at-bats, including three times in the seventh inning to trigger a run-rule victory.

The Yellowjackets had nine hits, with Peyton Steiner and Isaac Fugere collecting two apiece. Steiner scored three times, while Fugere had one of UWS's two doubles. Nick Fredrikson had a two-run single and a sacrifice fly.

Rodriguez allowed just two singles, both with one out in the fourth inning, but got out of trouble with a pair of strikeouts.

UWS (13-11, 9-3 UMAC) and Martin Luther will meet again for two games on Sunday in Superior.

By Staff reports
