Photos and video: Jonah Plys brings the energy for UMD men's basketball

Plys is the special assistant to the head coach and an unmistakable presence around Romano Gym.

Man smiles while standing near a lowered basketball hoop
Jonah Plys, Minnesota Duluth special assistant to the head coach, smiles while posing next to a lowered basketball rim before practice at Romano Gymnasium in Duluth Wednesday, Feb. 8.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
Dan Williamson
By Dan Williamson
March 08, 2023 06:00 AM
Man holds a basketball over a basketball rim.
Jonah Plys, Minnesota Duluth special assistant to the head coach, holds a basketball over a lowered backboard and rim while posing before practice at Romano Gymnasium in Duluth Wednesday, Feb. 8.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
Two people talking during a basketball practice
Jonah Plys, Minnesota Duluth special assistant to the head coach, left, smiles while having a conversation with Minnesota Duluth junior forward Austin Andrews (32) during practice at Romano Gymnasium in Duluth Wednesday, Feb. 8.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
Person goes up to dunk over another player on a lowered basketball hoop
Jonah Plys, Minnesota Duluth special assistant to the head coach, right, gets ready to dunk on Minnesota Duluth assistant coach Marc Sonnen as they played around in front of a lowered backboard at Romano Gymnasium in Duluth before practice Wednesday, Feb. 8.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
Man gives shooting tips to a player during a basketball practice
Jonah Plys, Minnesota Duluth special assistant to the head coach, right, gives a shooting tip to Minnesota Duluth senior guard Drew Blair, left, while Minnesota Duluth freshman forward Mattie Thompson looks on during practice at Romano Gymnasium in Duluth on Wednesday, Feb. 8.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
team manager supports basketball team on court
Jonah Plys, Minnesota Duluth men’s basketball manager, attempts a blind half-court shot during halftime at Romano Gymnasium on Friday, Jan. 13 in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
A coach and basketball player shake hands during a basketball practice
Minnesota Duluth senior guard Isaiah Watts (14), second from right, and Jonah Plys, Minnesota Duluth special assistant to the head coach, center, lock fingers during a handshake before a team huddle at Romano Gymnasium in Duluth Wednesday, Feb. 8.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
Minnesota Duluth head basketball coach Justin Wieck talks to his players during a timeout
College
For UMD men, NCAA opportunity is wide open
The Bulldogs will face Central Oklahoma in the NCAA Division II men's basketball tourney on Saturday in Maryville, Missouri.
March 08, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Brandon Veale

team manager supports basketball team on court
Jonah Plys, Minnesota Duluth men’s basketball manager, lines up the hoop while attempting a trick shot during halftime at Romano Gymnasium on Friday, Jan. 13 in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
Man walks on a court during a basketball practice
Jonah Plys, Minnesota Duluth special assistant to the head coach, looks on during practice at Romano Gymnasium in Duluth Wednesday, Feb. 8.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
Man gets ready to attempt a basketball shot from half court
Jonah Plys, Minnesota Duluth special assistant to the head coach, prepares to launch a half-court shot before practice at Romano Gymnasium in Duluth Wednesday, Feb. 8.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
Man looks on during a basketball practice
In the background, Jonah Plys, Minnesota Duluth special assistant to the head coach, looks on while a shot is attempted during practice at Romano Gymnasium in Duluth Wednesday, Feb. 8.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
Two people setting up a basketball hoop
As seen through the glass of a lowered backboard, Minnesota Duluth assistant coach Marc Sonnen points with his right hand while having a conversation with Jonah Plys, Minnesota Duluth special assistant to the head coach, before practice at Romano Gymnasium in Duluth Wednesday, Feb. 8.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
Man clapping his hands and cheering while standing near the bench on a basketball court
Jonah Plys, Minnesota Duluth special assistant to the head coach, claps his hands and cheers while standing near his seat on the Bulldogs' bench at Romano Gymnasium in Duluth Nov. 26, 2022 during their game against Michigan Tech.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
Coaches and players sitting on the bench during a basketball game while the action happens in front of them.
Jonah Plys, Minnesota Duluth special assistant to the head coach, center, looks on from his seat on the Bulldogs' bench at Romano Gymnasium in Duluth Nov. 26, 2022 during their game against Michigan Tech.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
team manager supports basketball team on court
Jonah Plys, Minnesota Duluth men’s basketball manager, retrieves a ball during warmups at Romano Gymnasium on Friday, Jan. 13 in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
team manager supports basketball team on court
Jonah Plys, Minnesota Duluth men’s basketball manager, reacts to almost making a trick shot during halftime at Romano Gymnasium on Friday, Jan. 13 in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
team manager supports basketball team on court
Jonah Plys, Minnesota Duluth men’s basketball manager, reacts after the Bulldogs defeated Upper Iowa at Romano Gymnasium on Friday, Jan. 13 in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
team manager supports basketball team on court
Jonah Plys, Minnesota Duluth men’s basketball manager, joins in the huddle during team introductions at Romano Gymnasium on Friday, Jan. 13 in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
team manager supports basketball team on court
Jonah Plys, Minnesota Duluth men’s basketball manager, slaps hands with a Minnesota Duluth basketball player at Romano Gymnasium on Friday, Jan. 13 in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Dan Williamson
By Dan Williamson
Dan Williamson joined the Duluth News Tribune in June 2021 where he's involved in digital content such as video, photos and podcasts. Previously, he worked in television broadcasting as a Sports Director/Anchor at WDIO-TV in Duluth, Sports Director/Anchor in Bismarck, N.D., News and Sports Anchor at KSAX-TV in Alexandria, and Reporter/Photographer/Editor with the syndicated show "Life to the Max" in Eden Prairie. He was also the Development Director for the Duluth Salvation Army. Williamson grew up in Alexandria, graduated from St. Cloud State University and has lived in Duluth since 2012.
