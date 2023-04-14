Outs hard to come by for UMD baseball in Wade Stadium opener

Minnesota Duluth baseball got out of doors at Wade Stadium for its first home game of the season but didn't get out of enough innings, losing 11-7 and 18-6 in a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference baseball doubleheader on Thursday against Concordia-St. Paul.

It started well enough for Duluth, which scored six times in the bottom of the fourth inning of game one to lead 7-0, only to give up eight in the top half of the fifth. Concordia, which got at least one hit from all nine positions in the lineup, tacked on three more runs in the seventh inning.

Gabe Richardson had a two-run homer for UMD, while Jack Puder and Thomas Hanson posted two hits apiece.

Reliever Mason Thiel took the loss, allowing two runs on two hits in a third of an inning.

In game two, Concordia scored seven times in the first inning and led 12-0 after three. Tim Pokornowski (Cloquet) could not get out of the first inning and took the pitching loss, allowing seven runs (six earned) on five hits. He did have two hits and an RBI, the only Bulldog to have more than one of either.

ADVERTISEMENT

UMD (12-20, 5-14 NSIC) will try to arrest a seven-game losing streak on Wednesday at home vs. Bemidji State.