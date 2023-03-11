Olson, UMD women's basketball have memorable night in NCAA tournament win

DULUTH — March is the month basketball memories are made.

Minnesota Duluth’s Brooke Olson shared a few and made a few more after her dominant performance in a 66-50 win over Southern Nazarene in the NCAA Central Region Quarterfinals on Friday night at Romano Gym.

The crowd of 731 started getting into the game as UMD surged to the front just before halftime. Fans got gold rally towels during halftime and waved them vigorously as the Bulldogs continued their run into the second half, taking over the game.

Olson, who was largely unstoppable on the way to 32 points on 15-of-22 shooting, remembered unprompted a scene from her early childhood when Michigan Tech, then coached by her mother Darla, hosted a regional tournament in Houghton in 2001 before saying the fan support on Friday moved her emotionally.

“I was like, ‘Wow, this is why we play.’ It was awesome. I hope we have the same kind of outcome tomorrow and the same type of community pull. I really, really enjoy seeing Duluth kind of pop off,” Olson said.

Olson popped off herself, scoring at least six points in all four quarters. Not every option worked all the time for UMD against a Southern Nazarene squad that made a good account of itself, but Olson delivered nearly every time she was called upon.

“We’re playing our best basketball right now, which is really exciting, and I think that’s what you’re seeing. We’re all threats, our whole entire bench, it’s really really fun to watch and it’s fun to play, too,” Olson said.

Minnesota Duluth's Taytum Rhoades passes the ball around Southern Nazarene's Payton Jones during their NCAA Central Region quarterfinal on Friday at Romano Gym in Duluth. Terry Norton / UMD Athletics

The Bulldogs found themselves down five points, 23-18, at the midway mark of the second quarter before Olson scored on three straight possessions. Riding the first surge of the crowd to that point, UMD got 3-pointers from Madelyn Granica and Maesyn Thiesen in the last minute of the half to take a 30-25 edge into the locker room.

After finishing the first half on a 12-2 run, the Bulldogs opened the second on a 12-1 run, started, again, when Olson scored in the paint on her first two shots of the quarter.

SNU fielded center Hannah Giddey, the Division II national leader in blocks. She had one, not of Olson, and after sitting much of the first half after collecting two fouls in the first three minutes, did not come back out with the same aggressiveness.

“The 46 (UMD) points in the paint were our demise tonight,” SNU coach Trent Matt said.

Minnesota Duluth's Taya Hakamaki looks for a driving lane during Friday's NCAA Central Region quarterfinal against Southern Nazarene on Friday at Romano Gym in Duluth. Terry Norton / UMD Athletics

As a team, UMD fared well against the visitors’ Princeton-style offense, much of which runs through Giddey’s passing from the post. Bulldogs coach Mandy Pearson noted that the Crimson Storm had only two assists for the game.

“One of our goals was to make sure everything they did was going away from the basket, and I don’t really remember us giving up any cuts,” she said.

UMD led 42-26 before SNU took a timeout and was up 54-30 after Olson stepped out for a 3-pointer at the top of the key, then was followed by a Thiesen trey.

“Unfortunately, the second half, I didn’t make enough adjustments and we just let her (Olson) get to her sweet spot too often. She’s really good and you can’t let her get to where she wants to go,” he said.

Minnesota Duluth's Maesyn Thiesen drives to the basket for a layup during the NCAA Central Region quarterfinals against Southern Nazarene on Friday at Romano Gym in Duluth. Terry Norton / UMD Athletics

The Crimson Storm didn’t roll over. Paced by an energetic performance from guard Cassandra Awatt, SNU got back into the game with a 15-2 run and found themselves back within 58-48 with 5:55 to play.

Olson, however, put the game away with buckets on back-to-back trips and UMD (28-3) is headed for a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference tournament championship rematch with Minnesota State Mankato, an 83-81 winner over Central Missouri, in Saturday’s semifinals (7:30 p.m.)

“These are the games that we prepare for all year. We’re looking to play 40 minutes of basketball, and we’re all ready to do that. We just continued to play our game. They went on a little bit of a run, but then we just settled down and went back to our pace rather than playing their pace,” Thiesen said.

Thiesen finished with 10 points for UMD, which was 29-of-57 from the field, including 10-of-14 in the third quarter.

Minnesota Duluth's Brooke Olson fights through the defense of Southern Nazarene's Georgia Adams (left) and Hannah Giddey during the NCAA Central Region quarterfinals on Friday at Romano Gym in Duluth. Terry Norton / UMD Athletics

For Southern Nazarene (27-5), Awatt had a double-double of 17 points and 13 boards. Payton Jones scored 10 off the bench.

The Mavericks will present a different problem, as they’ll likely try and force a frenetic pace.

“You need to move slow as molasses, because they get you sped up so much that if we can pivot and hold the ball for three seconds, things are going to open up,” she said.

UMD edged the Mavericks 78-75 in Mankato on Jan. 7 before winning an 80-74 decision in the NSIC title game on Feb. 28.

Southern Nazarene 14-11-12-13—50

Minnesota Duluth 13-17-24-12—66

Southern Nazarene — Cassandra Awatt 17, Emily Monaghan 8, Hannah Giddey 7, Georgia Adams 6, Lauryn Reither 2, Payton Jones 10; FG: 18-51; FT: 11-16; 3-point goals: Awatt 2, Jones 1.