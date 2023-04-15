99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports College

No runs for Saints in softball doubleheader

CSS had seven singles in 10 innings.

New CSS logo.png
By Staff reports
Today at 8:52 PM

St. Scholastica couldn't get a run across the plate in a pair of Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference softball losses at St. Mary's on Friday, losing both five-inning games by identical 8-0 scores.

In the first game, the Saints had four singles, but also four fielding errors, and hit into a pair of double plays in the early innings before getting both runners thrown out on a double steal in the fifth.

Haley Rosenthal took the loss, allowing eight runs (three earned) on 10 hits and walking four.

In game two, CSS had three singles. In the third inning, back to back singles from Payton Lang and Aislind Dail got Lang to third only to be thrown out on a double steal attempt.

Ashley Matejka took the loss, allowing eight runs (six earned) on 10 hits.

Dail was the only Saint to get a hit in both games.

CSS (11-11, 1-5 MIAC) has already postponed Sunday's home doubleheader vs. St. Olaf and will try to play at home on Wednesday vs. Carleton.

