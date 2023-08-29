New York Jets waive former UMD offensive lineman Laing

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — The New York Jets announced that they have waived former Minnesota Duluth offensive lineman Brent Laing as part of a series of roster cuts on Tuesday.

All NFL teams must trim their rosters down to 53 players from 90 before the 3 p.m. Central time deadline.

Laing signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent on Monday, April 29 to become the first Bulldog to sign with an NFL franchise since Jeremy Reierson in 2014.

Former teammates Zach Ojile (TE) and Armani Carmickle (WR) were extended invites to the Minnesota Vikings mini-camp, where Ojile earned a spot on the 90-man roster. He was ultimately waived on Friday, Aug. 4.

Laing, a Lakeville, Minnesota native, was recently included in the third episode of HBO’s “Hard Knocks”, which aired Tuesday, Aug. 22.

He joined fellow rookie offensive lineman Joe Tippman out of the University of Wisconsin in singing Backstreet Boys 1999 classic, “I Want It That Way,” which drew applause from his teammates.

Laing, who competed in all four preseason games at the guard position, remains a candidate for a practice squad roster spot in light of Tuesday’s decision, with NFL teams allowed to keep 16 players for practice squad designation.