Sports College

New York Jets waive former UMD offensive lineman Laing

Laing could still land on the Jets' practice squad if he clears waivers.

UMD's Brent Laing
Minnesota Duluth offensive lineman Brent Laing, shown on Oct. 28, 2022 against Bemidji State at Malosky Stadium in Duluth, signed with the New York Jets as an undrafted free agent but was waived by them on Tuesday.
Terry Norton / UMD Athletics
By Staff reports
Today at 4:09 PM

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — The New York Jets announced that they have waived former Minnesota Duluth offensive lineman Brent Laing as part of a series of roster cuts on Tuesday.

All NFL teams must trim their rosters down to 53 players from 90 before the 3 p.m. Central time deadline.

Laing signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent on Monday, April 29 to become the first Bulldog to sign with an NFL franchise since Jeremy Reierson in 2014.

Former teammates Zach Ojile (TE) and Armani Carmickle (WR) were extended invites to the Minnesota Vikings mini-camp, where Ojile earned a spot on the 90-man roster. He was ultimately waived on Friday, Aug. 4.

Laing, a Lakeville, Minnesota native, was recently included in the third episode of HBO’s “Hard Knocks”, which aired Tuesday, Aug. 22.

He joined fellow rookie offensive lineman Joe Tippman out of the University of Wisconsin in singing Backstreet Boys 1999 classic, “I Want It That Way,” which drew applause from his teammates.

NFL: Preseason-Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New York Jets
Pro
Former Bulldog Laing appears on ‘Hard Knocks’ singing Backstreet Boys
Brent Laing, a rookie offensive guard for the New York Jets fighting to make the team, was one of the performers featured during the rookie talent show on this week's episode of ‘Hard Knocks‘ on HBO.
By  Matt Wellens

Laing, who competed in all four preseason games at the guard position, remains a candidate for a practice squad roster spot in light of Tuesday’s decision, with NFL teams allowed to keep 16 players for practice squad designation.

By Staff reports
