NCAA Elite Eight semifinal: Bulldogs headed to the national title game after defeating Catawba

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — In the biggest game of their lives to this point, Minnesota Duluth fifth-year seniors Brooke Olson and Maesyn Thiesen made sure they'll get a bigger one.

Olson led all scorers with 34 points and Thiesen fearlessly directed the UMD offense through full-court pressure from beginning to end as the Bulldogs defeated Catawba 70-59 in the NCAA Elite Eight semifinals at St. Joseph Civic Arena, earning the Bulldogs a trip to the national championship game on April 1 in Dallas.

The Bulldogs managed to spread their fouls around in a tightly called game. Olson picked up a second foul late in the first quarter and instead of watching the rest of the half, UMD coach Mandy Pearson put her back in, where she scored seven points as UMD led 38-33 at halftime. After the break, Olson was the only player on either team to score from the field in the third quarter until Ella Gilbertson's 3 just before the horn made it 48-39. Catawba was 0-for-11 from the field in the third quarter, though free throws and UMD struggling to convert on the offensive end kept them in it.

Olson scored 13 more points in the fourth quarter to put the game away, while on the defensive end, the Bulldogs were too strong for Catawba, which was 6-for-31 in the second half and whose best player in Monday's quarterfinals, senior guard Lyrik Thorne was 3-for-18 from the field for 11 points.

The Bulldogs will face No. 1-ranked Ashland or defending champion Glenville State at American Airlines Arena in search of the program's first national championship.