99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, March 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports College

NCAA Elite Eight semifinal: Bulldogs headed to the national title game after defeating Catawba

Brooke Olson scored 34 points while point guard Maesyn Thiesen played all 40 minutes.

bulldog logo.jpg
Brandon Veale
By Brandon Veale
Today at 8:17 PM

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — In the biggest game of their lives to this point, Minnesota Duluth fifth-year seniors Brooke Olson and Maesyn Thiesen made sure they'll get a bigger one.

Olson led all scorers with 34 points and Thiesen fearlessly directed the UMD offense through full-court pressure from beginning to end as the Bulldogs defeated Catawba 70-59 in the NCAA Elite Eight semifinals at St. Joseph Civic Arena, earning the Bulldogs a trip to the national championship game on April 1 in Dallas.

The Bulldogs managed to spread their fouls around in a tightly called game. Olson picked up a second foul late in the first quarter and instead of watching the rest of the half, UMD coach Mandy Pearson put her back in, where she scored seven points as UMD led 38-33 at halftime. After the break, Olson was the only player on either team to score from the field in the third quarter until Ella Gilbertson's 3 just before the horn made it 48-39. Catawba was 0-for-11 from the field in the third quarter, though free throws and UMD struggling to convert on the offensive end kept them in it.

Olson scored 13 more points in the fourth quarter to put the game away, while on the defensive end, the Bulldogs were too strong for Catawba, which was 6-for-31 in the second half and whose best player in Monday's quarterfinals, senior guard Lyrik Thorne was 3-for-18 from the field for 11 points.

The Bulldogs will face No. 1-ranked Ashland or defending champion Glenville State at American Airlines Arena in search of the program's first national championship.

Brandon Veale
By Brandon Veale
Brandon has been sports editor of the News Tribune since August 2021.
What To Read Next
SPORTS-US-BOROWICZ-PLAYING-BASKETBALL-AFTER-1-MS.jpg
College
Women’s basketball: Gophers point guard Katie Borowicz retiring from basketball
March 22, 2023 04:07 PM
 · 
By  John Shipley / St. Paul Pioneer Press
Striggow-Danny-0928.jpg
College
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Gophers putting bigger emphasis on pass rush in spring practices
March 22, 2023 08:21 AM
 · 
By  Andy Greder / St. Paul Pioneer Press
Game 2 Elite Eight-93.jpg
College
UMD women's basketball prepares for something completely different in semifinals
March 21, 2023 10:15 AM
 · 
By  Brandon Veale
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
light-skinned man in suit jacket and jeans reads book to table of young children
Local
Walz pledges during Duluth visit to invest in child care
March 22, 2023 04:55 PM
 · 
By  Peter Passi
high school boys play basketball
Prep
Prep boys basketball: Depth lifts Cherry to state semifinals with win over Border West
March 22, 2023 04:39 PM
 · 
By  Jake Przytarski
bulldog logo.jpg
College
NCAA Elite Eight semifinal: Bulldogs headed to the national title game after defeating Catawba
March 22, 2023 08:17 PM
 · 
By  Brandon Veale
Young white woman wearing closely fitted pink dress stands in pink heels before pink background with hands on hips.
Arts and Entertainment
Bailey Stender goes to Hollywood: Duluth actor finds national spotlight
March 22, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler