Muzerall goes with her gut in Buckeyes' dominating Frozen Four victory over Northeastern

DULUTH — Ohio State head coach Nadine Muzerall said she didn’t need to consult with her coaches in the press box when she challenged Northeastern’s goal that came with 5:39 to play in the opening period.

Muzerall said she was convinced the play began with a hand pass, but she did check in with fifth-year senior defenseman and two-time Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award finalist Sophie Jaques.

“That was my gut and I stuck with it,” Muzerall said. “I saw it, and I talked to Sophie. I said, ‘Sophie, did she touch that?’ She said, ‘Absolutely.’ So we challenged it.”

Muzerall’s gut was right, and her challenge wiped out the only goal the Huskies scored all afternoon in a 3-0 victory for the defending NCAA champion Buckeyes on Friday in the first of two Frozen Four semifinals at Amsoil Arena.

Ohio State forward Makenna Webster (20) skates against Northeastern defenseman Lily Yovetich (16) during the Frozen Four semifinal at Amsoil Arena on Friday, March 17, 2023, in Duluth. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

A year after winning its first NCAA women’s ice hockey championship by beating Minnesota Duluth on the Penn State campus, the Buckeyes will play for a second consecutive national championship at 3 p.m. Sunday in Duluth.

Third-line sophomore center Sloane Matthews of Plymouth, Minnesota, scored 76 seconds into game for Ohio State while junior wing Makenna Webster — a former Badger — and senior defenseman Hadley Hartmetz added goals in the second period.

Junior goaltender Amanda Thiele, who didn’t see a shot for the opening nine-plus minutes of Friday’s game, finished with 15 saves for a shutout while Northeastern senior goaltender Gwyneth Philips — the national goaltender of the year — made 50 saves on 53 shots.

“I’ve coached hockey in Division I for a very long time as an assistant and as a head coach, and honestly, that is probably the best hockey game that I've ever coached in terms of pride in what my team accomplished, against a really good opponent,” Muzerall said. “To be that relentless, but composed and poised at the same time, spoke volumes of our mental and physical ability. We're very excited for Sunday's game.”

Ohio State goaltender Amanda Thiele (30) stops a shot on goal against Northeastern during the Frozen Four semifinal at Amsoil Arena on Friday, March 17, 2023, in Duluth. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Muzerall pointed to a pair of big moments in the opening period Friday that could have changed the momentum of the first Frozen Four semifinal.

The first moment was Northeastern’s first shot of the game — a breakaway by Huskies fifth-year senior wing Maureen Murphy 9:21 into the game that Thiele stopped.

The second was her successful challenge that forced the ECAC officiating crew of Katie Guay and Laura White to contemplate whether the minimal contact Huskies fifth-year senior center Alina Mueller made with the puck to set up a two-on-one breakaway by Murphy and Chloe Aurad was a hand pass.

The officials ruled there was enough contact to constitute a hand pass, and overturned the goal.

Northeastern coach Dave Flint, the national coach of the year for the second time in three seasons, said he wasn’t surprised that Ohio State challenged the goal after initially seeing the play. He, too, thought it was a hand pass initially, but thought it was a gray area after seeing the replay on the Amsoil Arena video board.

“There’s that play (the challenge), Murphy had the breakaway — maybe if we get a break there, it changes the complexion of the game,” Flint said. “Unfortunately it didn’t go our way.”

Flint said ultimately, his team struggled to create enough offense against the Buckeyes. Shots on goal were 53-15 in favor of the Buckeyes, while shot attempts were 83-41 in favor of OSU, including 30-9 in the opening 20 minutes.

Friday’s national semifinal was a track meet, and Northeastern couldn’t keep up, Flint said.

“When you're used to having an extra second to make a play, and all sudden that window is gone, it's hard,” Flint said.

Ohio State forward Makenna Webster (20) celebrates after scoring a second period goal against Northeastern during the Frozen Four semifinal at Amsoil Arena on Friday, March 17, 2023, in Duluth. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Quick hits

Muzerall and Flint pointed to a third turning point in Friday’s game where Northeastern could have climbed back in. That was a 1:26 5-on-3 power play five and a half minutes into the second period. OSU survived the two-player advantage and finished 4-for-4 on the penalty kill Friday.

“We have 12 seniors on our team, and you got to go with your trusted horses,” Muzerall said of 5-on-3 kill. “We put out our veterans, and they were composed. They knew what was at stake and it was going to be OK.”



In addition to the penalty kill, Muzerall said her team’s experience at the Frozen Four shined in the faceoff circle where the Buckeyes finished 39-30 (56.5%). Gabby Rosenthal was 16-8 (66.7%) and Emma Maltais was 20-17 (54.1%). Both are fifth-year seniors.“That really created a lot of offense was getting the puck out defensively and kept possession for us a lot, and throughout the game.”

The Buckeyes’ first goal Friday came from a native Minnesotan playing in her first Frozen Four. Matthews grew up in Plymouth and played high school hockey at Wayzata. Friday was far from her first game at Amsoil Arena. She played there with Ohio State during the regular season back in December against UMD, and in high school in the CCM High Performance league. Friday felt different, she said. Matthews admitted she was nervous with everything riding on the game.“Immediately as I stepped on the ice, everything went away and I was just dialed in,” she said.