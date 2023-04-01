Minnesota Duluth women’s basketball outmuscled by Ashland for national championship

DALLAS — Minnesota Duluth's best women's basketball season in school history faced a disappointing finish on Saturday as the Bulldogs fell to undefeated Ashland 78-67 in the Division II national championship game at American Airlines Center.

Led by All-American forward Annie Roshak, the top-seeded Eagles took control of the game in a traumatic second quarter for second-seeded UMD.

The Eagles went on a 20-2 run over the middle of the quarter, shooting 9-for-13 from the field with a pair of 3-pointers in the frame. Ashland led 40-22 at halftime after winning the quarter 26-11.

Other than national player of the year Brooke Olson, the Bulldogs struggled badly to effectively defend Ashland's elite frontcourt, and when Olson picked up a third foul on a moving screen soon after coming back in, the door was open for the Eagles to score in the post or find shooters to add to their total of more than 380 made 3-pointers during the season.

UMD didn't fare much better on the offensive end. They went 0-for-7 from 3-point land in the first half and of the eight shots they made (on 28 attempts) before the break, most were layups.

ADVERTISEMENT

Olson led UMD's offense to a much better second half, breaking the NCAA Division II tournament record for points in a single postseason in the process, but UMD didn't get any closer than seven points in the second half.

The Eagles (37-0) earned their third national championship in 11 seasons and made coach Kari Pickens the first person to win a national championship in Division II as a player (2013), assistant coach (2017) and head coach.

Olson was the game's leading scorer with 26 points. Maesyn Thiesen and Ella Gilbertson added 11.

Roshak, the tournament's Most Outstanding Player, scored 20 points and added a game-high 13 boards.

UMD finishes the finest season in school history 32-4.

Minnesota Duluth fans mob Minnesota Duluth women’s basketball players during the red carpet entrance at the NCAA Division II National Championship at the American Airlines Center on Saturday in Dallas. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Minnesota Duluth guard Myra Moorjani leads the team down the red carpet entrance during the NCAA Division II National Championship at the American Airlines Center on Saturday in Dallas. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

A Minnesota Duluth fan waves a bulldog towel while welcoming the women’s basketball team during the red carpet entrance at the NCAA Division II National Championship at the American Airlines Center on Saturday in Dallas. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune