MIAC adjusts tournament schedules

DULUTH — The Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference has made significant changes to the schedules of five of its postseason tournaments, one of which affects the newly crowned regular-season men's hockey champions, St. Scholastica.

Due to a major winter storm expected to drop a foot of snow or more across central and southern Minnesota through the middle of the week, the quarterfinal game of the MIAC men's hockey tournament between St. Olaf and Concordia-Moorhead has been moved to Friday night in Moorhead. The winner of that game was scheduled to meet the top-seeded Saints at Mars Lakeview Arena on Saturday, but that semifinal game will now be Sunday at 7 p.m. in Duluth.

The other semifinal, between No. 2 Augsburg and No. 3 St. John's on Saturday in Minneapolis, and the championship game, to be played at the highest remaining seed on Saturday, March 4, have not been changed.

Also, the MIAC indoor track and field championships have been shifted back a day and will now run from Friday to Sunday (Feb. 24-26) at Macalester College in St. Paul.