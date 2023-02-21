99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
MIAC adjusts tournament schedules

This means St. Scholastica won't play its MIAC men's hockey tournament semifinal until Sunday night.

By Staff reports
February 20, 2023 09:42 PM

DULUTH — The Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference has made significant changes to the schedules of five of its postseason tournaments, one of which affects the newly crowned regular-season men's hockey champions, St. Scholastica.

College
Saints report: CSS clinches MIAC men's hockey title with shootout win
It's the first conference championship the school has won since joining the MIAC.
February 17, 2023 10:25 PM
By  Staff reports

Due to a major winter storm expected to drop a foot of snow or more across central and southern Minnesota through the middle of the week, the quarterfinal game of the MIAC men's hockey tournament between St. Olaf and Concordia-Moorhead has been moved to Friday night in Moorhead. The winner of that game was scheduled to meet the top-seeded Saints at Mars Lakeview Arena on Saturday, but that semifinal game will now be Sunday at 7 p.m. in Duluth.

The other semifinal, between No. 2 Augsburg and No. 3 St. John's on Saturday in Minneapolis, and the championship game, to be played at the highest remaining seed on Saturday, March 4, have not been changed.

Also, the MIAC indoor track and field championships have been shifted back a day and will now run from Friday to Sunday (Feb. 24-26) at Macalester College in St. Paul.

By Staff reports
