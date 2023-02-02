99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | College
Meilun, UWS men's hockey blank Stout

Meilun made 23 saves.

By Staff reports
February 01, 2023 09:41 PM
MENOMONIE, Wis. — Goaltender Dylan Meilun made all 23 saves needed from him as Wisconsin-Superior blanked Wisconsin-Stout 3-0 in Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference men's hockey on Wednesday night, Feb. 1.

The win is the Yellowjackets' third straight, and comes in a three-game stretch in which they've allowed one goal.

The teams completed the first half of the game without a goal until MacGregor Sinclair's opening goal on the power play with 2:39. Troy Quinn added a second for the Yellowjackets 6:28 into the third and Gavin Rasmussen added insurance in the last three minutes.

Meilun had the most work to do in the third period, in which he made 11 of his his stops.

The Yellowjackets (13-7-2, 8-3-1 WIAC) return to UW-Stout for the second game of the series on Friday night.

