99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, March 7

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports College

Late UMD baseball rally falls short

The Bulldogs had two runs in on two hits in the ninth inning but stranded the tying run at second base.

3022918+umd bulldog logo.jpg
By Staff reports
March 07, 2023 09:03 PM

A ninth-inning rally for Minnesota Duluth baseball fell one hit short on Tuesday, resulting in a 5-4 loss to Grand Valley State in Auburndale, Florida.

The Bulldogs gave up three runs in the first inning and a fourth two frames later but cut the deficit in half in the sixth when two unearned runs scored on an error.

UMD entered the ninth down 5-2 and loaded the bases with nobody out. After a GVSU pitching change, one run came in when Michael Gabbard grounded into a double play. A second followed when Ethan Cole singled to score Jake Puder. Cole advanced to second on a wild pitch but was stranded in scoring position when Gabe Richardson grounded out to end the inning and game.

UMD got its five hits from five players, with Cloquet's Tim Pokornowski's first-inning double the only one resulting in extra bases.

Mason Thiel took the loss for UMD, going seven innings, and allowing four runs (three of them unearned) on six hits. He walked three and struck out one.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bulldogs are now 3-3 on their Florida trip, that included a 12-6 win over West Virginia Wesleyan and a 7-2 win over Lewis on Sunday. UMD has two more games on Wednesday vs. Davis and Elkins in the morning and Wayne State (Mich.) in the afternoon.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
SPORTS-GOPHERS-LEADING-SCORER-BRAUN-PLANS-1-MS.jpg
College
Women’s basketball: Mara Braun says she will remain at Minnesota
March 07, 2023 08:07 PM
 · 
By  John Shipley / St. Paul Pioneer Press
SPORTS-GOPHERS-MENS-BASKETBALL-COACH-BEN-1-SP.jpg
College
Gophers’ men’s basketball coach Ben Johnson says AD ‘has my back’
March 07, 2023 06:57 PM
 · 
By  Andy Greder / St. Paul Pioneer Press
DSC_1970.jpg
College
Home regional gives UMD women's basketball new chapter for history books
March 07, 2023 05:00 PM
 · 
By  Brandon Veale