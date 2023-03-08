Late UMD baseball rally falls short

A ninth-inning rally for Minnesota Duluth baseball fell one hit short on Tuesday, resulting in a 5-4 loss to Grand Valley State in Auburndale, Florida.

The Bulldogs gave up three runs in the first inning and a fourth two frames later but cut the deficit in half in the sixth when two unearned runs scored on an error.

UMD entered the ninth down 5-2 and loaded the bases with nobody out. After a GVSU pitching change, one run came in when Michael Gabbard grounded into a double play. A second followed when Ethan Cole singled to score Jake Puder. Cole advanced to second on a wild pitch but was stranded in scoring position when Gabe Richardson grounded out to end the inning and game.

UMD got its five hits from five players, with Cloquet's Tim Pokornowski's first-inning double the only one resulting in extra bases.

Mason Thiel took the loss for UMD, going seven innings, and allowing four runs (three of them unearned) on six hits. He walked three and struck out one.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bulldogs are now 3-3 on their Florida trip, that included a 12-6 win over West Virginia Wesleyan and a 7-2 win over Lewis on Sunday. UMD has two more games on Wednesday vs. Davis and Elkins in the morning and Wayne State (Mich.) in the afternoon.