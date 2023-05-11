Late error costs UMD in NCAA softball opener

JOPLIN, Mo. — Minnesota Duluth received a harsh lesson in the cutthroat nature of NCAA tournament softball on Thursday afternoon, as a 3-2 loss to Missouri Southern State sent the Bulldogs to the elimination bracket of their NCAA Central Region tournament.

"I think collectively, we all know that we really could have won that one, and we we pretty much gave it to them. And that happens sometimes," UMD coach Lynn Anderson said.

The difference was a single two-out error in the bottom of the seventh inning. With runners on second and third, Adrianna Young hit a two-hop grounder to third base but third baseman Elle Potts could not get a handle on it before the winning run scored.

There wasn't much between the teams all day, as both sides manufactured runs one at a time. UMD took an early lead when Kendal Jenkins singled in Kiana Bender (Cloquet) with two out in the third, only for MSSU to tie it after a throwing error on a steal attempt.

A solo homer from Emily Perry made gave MSSU a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the fourth, only for Bender to respond with one of her own in the top of the fifth.

Bender, leading off, had an excellent day at the plate, going 3-for-3 with an RBI and scoring both of UMD's runs. Kat Burkhardt added a pair of singles.

"I mean at the end of the day that should be like the toughest potential team that we would face this weekend, and it's it's up to anybody to win those games. So we're ready for the next four," Burkhardt said.

Pitcher Lauren Dixon took the loss, allowing three runs (one earned) on five hits. She struck out three.

"I feel like I just need to record myself and hit the repeat button, because there every single game. She's just coming out and doing a fantastic job," Anderson said.

The Lions used three pitchers, with Bailey Lacy earning the win in relief, throwing 1 2/3 innings.

UMD will have to win two elimination games on Friday to continue in the tournament.

"This is that type of team, I feel like, that just loves redemption, and and to come back out and prove to people that we can do it," Anderson said.