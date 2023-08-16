Jason Kask hired as new CSS Nordic ski coach

DULUTH — The College of St. Scholastica announced the hiring of new men’s and women’s Nordic ski coach, Jason Kask, in a news release Tuesday.

Kask takes over for Maria Stuber, who announced that she was stepping down back in May at the conclusion of her seventh season with the Saints.

Kask is now the third head coach in program history.

Jessica Cherry, CSS director of athletics, shared her thoughts on the hiring of Kask, who competed for the Saints as a cross country and Nordic ski athlete prior to his graduation in 2008.

"We are extremely excited and are celebrating Jason's return back home to lead our Nordic skiing programs," she said in the release. "Jason is a well-rounded professional who has come full circle to a place of treasured memories. I am happy that Jason will get to re-experience CSS from a different lens and bring his knowledge and valuable experiences of Nordic skiing to the student-athletes."

Kask echoed those sentiments.

"I'm thrilled to return to St. Scholastica to lead the Nordic ski team," Kask said in the release. "I've cherished the memories of racing for the Saints as a founding member of the Nordic ski team and have watched the skiers that came after continue to build upon each other's success and create such a great culture of skiing at St. Scholastica.”

“The CSS ski team has also had the wonderful stewardship of previous head coaches, who continued to bring the program to new heights. I am excited to build upon these successes as the program moves forward,” he continued.

Prior to accepting the job with CSS, Kask worked for USA Triathlon’s high-performance department where he helped prepare its athletes for the London Olympic Games in 2012.

He has also served as the physiologist for the U.S. Paralympics Nordic Ski Team, where he coached and provided service for three Paralympic Games in addition to working with the USA Paratriathlon Team.

Kask has owned and operated his own business, Superior Performance Endurance Coaching, since 2009.

His official start day with CSS is Monday.

"I want to thank the hiring committee for this opportunity," Kask said. "I would also like to thank all my coaches and those that I have had the privilege to coach alongside and who have helped me continue to improve. I can't wait to meet the team and carry on the hard work the athletes have begun prior to my rejoining the team."

