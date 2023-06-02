99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, June 2

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports College

Inexperienced Gophers football team faces daunting schedule, lower expectations

Minnesota’s low amount of returning production contributes to only 6.5 projected wins

SPORTS-GOPHERS-FOOTBALL-ADDS-FAST-SOUTH-1-SP.jpg
Minnesota Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck leads his team onto the field before the start an NCAA football game against Nebraska at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Oct 16, 2021.
John Autey /St. Paul Pioneer Press
By Andy Greder / St. Paul Pioneer Press
Today at 12:14 AM

As the calendar flips to June, the Gophers football team hit the final stretch of summer workouts before the 2023 season opener against Nebraska on Aug. 31.

Players will have plenty of external motivation to help them push through the heat and humidity because Minnesota’s revamped roster will be met with headwinds of doubt this fall.

ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI) has been driving down expectations. It projects only 6.5 wins for Minnesota; that means barely bowl eligible for head coach P.J. Fleck and Co. after the Gophers produced nine or more wins in three of the past four seasons.

MORE MINNESOTA GOPHERS COVERAGE:
Logan Cooley (6).jpg
College
Gophers' Logan Cooley tabbed national player of the year by USA Hockey
The Minnesota Gophers center led the team in scoring on the way to a Big Ten title and a trip to the NCAA title game, and recently announced he will return for a sophomore college hockey season.
May 25, 2023 04:02 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
Minnesota Gophers defensive back Jordan Howden (left) cheers on linebacker Braelen Oliver (right) after Oliver made a good stop against Nebraska in the second quarter of an NCAA football game Oct. 16, 2021, in Minneapolis.
College
Gophers defensive backs Jordan Howden, Terell Smith go in 5th round of NFL Draft
Jordan Howden and Terell Smith had early struggles at Minnesota but developed into pros
April 29, 2023 04:43 PM
 · 
By  Andy Greder / St. Paul Pioneer Press
Minnesota Gophers linebacker Mariano Sori-Marin (right) and defensive lineman Thomas Rush (left) tackle Purdue wide receiver TJ Sheffield after a short gain in the first quarter of an Oct. 1, 2022, game in Minneapolis.
College
Gophers linebackers looking to follow in Jack Gibbens, Carter Coughlin’s footsteps
Mariano Sori-Marin and Thomas Rush are set to join the Gophers’ best-represented position in the pros
April 28, 2023 01:37 PM
 · 
By  Andy Greder / St. Paul Pioneer Press
Minnesota Golden Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck walks on the field before a Nov. 5, 2022, game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska.
College
‘Leadership genius’: Texas A&M coach Buzz Williams’ high praise for Gophers’ P.J. Fleck
The Gophers football coach and Aggies basketball coach have forged a friendship over last decade. It has produced professional development for both
April 25, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Andy Greder / St. Paul Pioneer Press
gophspring423.jpg
College
Gophers spring football game features explosive plays, late drama
Running back Zach Evans and receivers Le’Meke Brockington and Elijah Spencer were top players Saturday.
April 22, 2023 07:47 PM
 · 
By  Andy Greder / St. Paul Pioneer Press
Minnesota Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck leads his team onto the field at the start of the first quarter of an NCAA football game at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Nov. 19, 2022.
College
Gophers gain commitment from Virginia prep safety Zahir Rainer — son of former NFL player Wali Rainer
The Richmond, Virginia, product had more than 30 scholarship offers, but picked the Gophers over his father’s alma mater
April 14, 2023 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Andy Greder / St. Paul Pioneer Press
Gophers guard Mara Braun made a play against Penn State guard Leilani Kapinus during Minnesota's season-ending loss March 1 in Minneapolis.
College
Gophers’ Mara Braun invited to US nationals 3×3 team trials
Guard from Wayzata led Minnesota in scoring last season with a 15.6-point average
April 13, 2023 03:16 PM
 · 
By  John Shipley / St. Paul Pioneer Press
2023 Frozen Four Championship - Quinnipiac vs. Minnesota
College
Quinnipiac comes from behind, scores 10 seconds into overtime to beat Minnesota for national title
Jacob Quillan finished a 2-on-1 rush with a goal for the Bobcats to secure the school's first NCAA championship
April 08, 2023 11:44 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
IHM23-PennSt(Fri)
College
Michigan's Adam Fantilli crowned Hobey Baker Award winner
The freshman forward from Ontario led the nation in scoring for a Wolverines team that made a Frozen Four run after a season of off-ice turmoil.
April 07, 2023 06:47 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
2023 Frozen Four Semifinal - Boston University vs. Minnesota
College
Luke Mittlestadt's two goals propel Gophers into Frozen Four title game
Freshman defenseman scores twice in the third period to help Minnesota to a 6-2 win over Boston University
April 06, 2023 08:39 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten

Schedule strength is a primary reason for the diminished forecast; the Gophers are considered to have the second-toughest schedule in the nation this fall.

In September, the Gophers travel to North Carolina, a possible Top 25 team led by star quarterback Drake Maye, a projected early pick in the 2024 NFL draft. The nonconference schedule is rounded out by Eastern Michigan and Louisiana.

ADVERTISEMENT

Minnesota must face Michigan and Ohio State after avoiding both Big Ten behemoths a year ago. The third East Division crossover game comes against Michigan State.

The Gophers still have six games versus Big Ten West teams, but they have the third-best odds to win the division. Wisconsin, with new coach Luke Fickell, has been given 48% odds to win it, followed by Iowa at 20, and Minnesota and Illinois at 12% apiece.

Another driving factor in ESPN’s outlook for the Gophers relates to their in-house analytic SP+, which pegs Minnesota at 31st in the nation. The defense under successful coordinator Joe Rossi is ranked ninth, while the offense, now led by new co-coordinators Matt Simon and Greg Harbaugh, is ranked 63rd.

PJ Fleck.jpeg
PJ Fleck

On returning production, Minnesota ranks 108th out of 133 programs in the country, with 55% of its offense and 52% of its defense back. This doesn’t account for additions in the transfer portal, where receiver Elijah Spencer, running back Sean Tyler and nickelback Jack Henderson are three headliners.

Given the amount of inexperience, Fleck thought the team was more coach-led when they started in January and he’s been emphasizing a transition into being player-led.

“Really proud of the guys in the spring,” Fleck said after the spring game April 22. “This has been by far the hardest spring we’ve had from work load to consistency with pads and what we’ve done. … The data backs it up. Hard doesn’t mean bad. It just means we had a lot of work to do. We have to grow up as a football team very quickly.”

On offense, the Gophers will need redshirt sophomore quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis to learn from his debut playing experience last season and use his strong arm to lead a more-balanced run-pass offense without its All-American pair of center John Michael Schmitz and tailback Mo Ibrahim. Schmitz was taken by the Giants in the second round of the NFL draft, and Ibrahim was an undrafted free agent signing by the Lions.

On defense, Minnesota will need to finally develop a consistent pass rush to help take the load off a transitioning secondary, which saw cornerback Terell Smith and safety Jordan Howden selected in the fifth round of the NFL draft. Linebacker Mariano Sori-Marin and defensive end Thomas Rush also moved on to the NFL.

ADVERTISEMENT

Senior safety Tyler Nubin — a projected first-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft — will take on an even bigger role this fall.

“It takes guys coming out of their comfort zone,” Nubin said about what’s needed to be a player-led team. “A lot of the things I’ve been talking about with the guys is realizing that their voice is really powerful and it’s valuable to the team.”

Kickoff times announced for 4 of first 5 games

The Gophers football program announced kickoff times for four of its first five games this fall.

Minnesota’s season opener will start at 7 p.m. Aug. 31 against Nebraska at Huntington Bank Stadium. The Thursday game will be broadcast by FOX, with the network’s pregame show on-site in Minneapolis.

The Gophers have won four straight games against the Cornhuskers and Minnesota opened as a 7.5-point favorite this season against new head coach Matt Ruhle’s team.

The Gophers will host Eastern Michigan for the first time at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 9. It will air on Big Ten Network.

Minnesota will travel to North Carolina for the first time to play the Tar Heels at 2:30 p.m. Sept. 16 at Kenan Memorial Stadium in Chapel Hill. It will air on ESPN or ESPN2.

The Gophers will close out its three-game nonconference schedule at home on Sept. 30 with an 11 a.m. kickoff against Louisiana. Minnesota is 3-0 all-time against the Ragin’ Cajuns (2001-03).

ADVERTISEMENT

The Gophers’ eight other Big Ten kickoff times will be announced at later dates.

______________________________________________________

This story was written by one of our partner news agencies. Forum Communications Company uses content from agencies such as Reuters, Kaiser Health News, Tribune News Service and others to provide a wider range of news to our readers. Learn more about the news services FCC uses here.

What To Read Next
122020.S.DNT.UMDmpux c18.JPG
Bulldogs Hockey
Mike Schmitt named NCHC director of officiating
June 01, 2023 03:17 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
New CSS logo.png
College
Beneke earns bronze in NCAA hammer throw
May 27, 2023 09:56 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
3022918+umd bulldog logo.jpg
College
UMD's Peterson takes fourth in 1,500 meters at nationals
May 27, 2023 09:42 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Lakes Country Summer Fun banner with the words Summer Fun - what to do in Lakes Country.
Minnesota Lakes Country Summer Fun
April 25, 2023 05:00 PM
DSC02577.jpg
Local
Duluth News Tribune honors 17th annual 20 Under 40 class
June 01, 2023 04:15 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Prep track and field meet
Prep
Section 7A track championships: Hudspith leads Esko boys to repeat title
June 01, 2023 10:10 PM
 · 
By  Jake Przytarski
high school girls play softball
Prep
Prep softball: Emma Shelton’s walk-off hit sends Proctor back to state tournament
June 01, 2023 10:07 PM
 · 
By  Jamey Malcomb