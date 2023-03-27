Michigan Tech has played both teams in national championship game

DULUTH — Minnesota Duluth’s opponent in Saturday’s NCAA Division II women’s basketball national championship game is not from the Ashland on the South Shore of Lake Superior.

The Eagles aren’t too far from the South Shore of Lake Erie, about 60 miles south of Cleveland. A road between the two would cut through Upper Michigan not far from Houghton, home of the only team to play both the Eagles and the Bulldogs in 2022-23: Michigan Tech.

The Huskies’ head coach, Sam Clayton, can not only speak to game-planning against both teams this season, but played in a national championship game herself when, in 2011, Tech lost to Clayton State (Georgia) in the very same St. Joseph Civic Arena where both UMD and Ashland won their quarterfinal and semifinal games.

In that tournament, the finalists were playing their third game in four nights. This time, the NCAA reserved the championship to April 1, 10 days after the semifinals, to combine all three championships in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the implementation of Title IX.

“You’re going to get the best of both teams, which I love, it’s going to be such a great game,” Clayton said.

Both of the Huskies’ games against the finalists were before the new year.

Minnesota Duluth's Maesyn Thiesen scans the Michigan Tech defense during their Nov. 26, 2022 game in Houghton, Michigan. David Archambeau / Michigan Tech

On Nov. 26 in Houghton, the Huskies handed the Bulldogs their most lopsided loss of the season, 61-46 at the SDC Gym. Eventual national player of the year Brooke Olson had only four points on 2-of-15 shooting, the first time she’d been held under double digits since her freshman season in late 2019.

“I would like to think we played into her having an off day, but at the same time people have off days sometimes,” Clayton said. “I’ve seen other teams double her and she still freakin’ scores and creates something.”

Olson has scored at least 13 points in every game since and averaged 23.1.

On the other end of the floor, Tech had three guards score in double figures while UMD was led by Taya Hakamaki with 12. The Bulldogs led 10-2 five minutes in and then went ice cold, leading to their only loss by more than one possession all year.

Minnesota Duluth's Kaylee Nelson guards Michigan Tech's Isabella Lenz during the teams' Nov. 26, 2022 game in Houghton, Michigan. David Archambeau / Michigan Tech

Ashland hasn’t lost to anyone this year, and when the Eagles hosted Tech in Ohio on Dec. 29, it was not one of their closer calls. Ashland came away 77-49 winners.

The Eagles made 10 3-pointers, while Tech was 5-for-25 from outside.

Clayton said the Ashland game, which came after Christmas and off a 12-day layoff, 18 against Division II opposition, was not one of her team’s most competitive efforts, but that her team missed open 3-pointers.

“Ultimately, we didn’t just make shots against them,” she said.

Clayton said that a factor that sets both teams apart is their athleticism. Both teams’ guards can pressure and stay in front of ballhandlers and then get the ball to athletic post players.

“If you want to beat either of them, you’ve got to make shots,” Clayton said.

She expects the Eagles will have several players to throw at Olson on Saturday.

“I’m excited to see the matchup between the posts and how they guard,” Clayton said.

Ashland, which now plays in the Great Midwest Athletic Conference, was a Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference opponent when Clayton, then Sam Hoyt, was the Huskies’ starting point guard. After beating the Eagles in the 2011 GLIAC Tournament championship game, Clayton and the Huskies (who had five new starters and a first-year head coach) ran all the way to the national championship game.

“It was an unreal experience. It’s something that’s super difficult to do. We’ve had some great teams here and played against some great teams, but that doesn’t mean you’re going to play in a national championship,” Clayton said.

Against the fiercely pressing Lakers, the Huskies committed 25 turnovers and lost 69-50. Clayton and the Huskies had less than 48 hours to prep for the pressure. She would have liked a week and a half like this year’s finalists get.

“I just think that this year’s teams are at such an advantage. It’s equal and it’s fair,” she said.