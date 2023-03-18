Harvey's OT heroics lead Badgers past Gophers and into national title game

DULUTH — The hype before Friday's Minnesota-Wisconsin matchup was palpable.

National semifinal. Border battle.

It delivered.

Trailing in the third period, Wisconsin roared back to tie the game and, after Minnesota forced overtime, Caroline Harvey's wrister 16:47 into the extra frame sealed the Badgers' 10th trip to the national title game with a 3-2 win at Amsoil Arena.

Harvey scores in OT for Wisconsin, Badgers head to the NCAA title game pic.twitter.com/bGXF19lEH7 — CJ Fogler AKA Perc70 #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) March 18, 2023

With wins already in the NCAA tournament over No. 2 seed Minnesota and No. 3 seed Colgate, the unseeded Badgers will play top-seeded Ohio State — The reigning, defending champions — on Sunday for a chance at their seventh national title.

The Gophers found an equalizer with 71 seconds left in regulation when Madeline Wethington's shot from the point found a way past Wisconsin goalie Cami Kronish to send the game to overtime.

TIE BALL GAME pic.twitter.com/z1if4jXIbs — Minnesota Women's Hockey (@GopherWHockey) March 18, 2023

This story will be updated.

WISCONSIN 0-0-2-1—3

MINNESOTA 1-0-1-0—2

FIRST PERIOD: 1, MINN, Heise (Oden), 3:23.

SECOND PERIOD: No scoring.

THIRD PERIOD: 2, WIS, L. Edwards (Compher), 6:32. 3, 7:25, WIS, Shirley (Wheeler), 7:25. 4, MINN, Zumwinkle (Wethington, Heise), 18:49.

OVERTIME: 5, WIS, Harvey (Compher, Curl), 16:47.

SHOTS: WIS, 6-17-8-7—38. MINN, 9-7-13-10—39

SAVES: WIS, Kronish (8-7-12-10—37). MINN, Vetter (6-17-6-6—35)

