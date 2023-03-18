6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Friday, March 17

Sports College

Harvey's OT heroics lead Badgers past Gophers and into national title game

Caroline Harvey scored 16:47 into overtime to lift Wisconsin to its 10th national championship game in program history.

college women play ice hockey
Wisconsin players celebrate a goal against Minnesota in the third period during the Frozen Four semifinal at Amsoil Arena on Friday, March 17, 2023, in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
Eli Swanson
By Eli Swanson
Today at 9:16 PM

DULUTH — The hype before Friday's Minnesota-Wisconsin matchup was palpable.

National semifinal. Border battle.

It delivered.

Trailing in the third period, Wisconsin roared back to tie the game and, after Minnesota forced overtime, Caroline Harvey's wrister 16:47 into the extra frame sealed the Badgers' 10th trip to the national title game with a 3-2 win at Amsoil Arena.

With wins already in the NCAA tournament over No. 2 seed Minnesota and No. 3 seed Colgate, the unseeded Badgers will play top-seeded Ohio State — The reigning, defending champions — on Sunday for a chance at their seventh national title.

The Gophers found an equalizer with 71 seconds left in regulation when Madeline Wethington's shot from the point found a way past Wisconsin goalie Cami Kronish to send the game to overtime.

This story will be updated.

WISCONSIN 0-0-2-1—3
MINNESOTA 1-0-1-0—2

FIRST PERIOD: 1, MINN, Heise (Oden), 3:23.

SECOND PERIOD: No scoring.

THIRD PERIOD: 2, WIS, L. Edwards (Compher), 6:32. 3, 7:25, WIS, Shirley (Wheeler), 7:25. 4, MINN, Zumwinkle (Wethington, Heise), 18:49.

OVERTIME: 5, WIS, Harvey (Compher, Curl), 16:47.

SHOTS: WIS, 6-17-8-7—38. MINN, 9-7-13-10—39

SAVES: WIS, Kronish (8-7-12-10—37). MINN, Vetter (6-17-6-6—35)

Eli Swanson
By Eli Swanson
Eli is an audience engagement specialist for Forum Communications Co., with experience in producing and designing content on a variety of digital platforms. He works closely with team members to enhance content to improve audience experience.
