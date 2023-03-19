99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports College

Former Minnesota defenseman Emily Brown talks pro career, future in engineering and time as a Gopher

Brown debuted with Team Sonnet this season, culminating in last weekend's PWHPA championship.

Screen Shot 2023-03-19 at 8.20.40 AM.png
Host Kelly Hinseth, left, talks with former Minnesota Gophers player Emily Brown.
The Rink Live
By Kelly Hinseth / Special to The Rink Live
Today at 10:53 AM

DULUTH — Fresh off her first season with the PWHPA, Emily Brown made the trek to Duluth to watch her former team, the Minnesota Golden Gophers, take on Wisconsin in the Frozen Four semifinals on Friday.

Brown debuted with Team Sonnet this season, culminating in last weekend's PWHPA championship.

Brown talks about the Frozen Four, the future of women's hockey and more with Kelly Hinseth.

Learn more about the PWHPA .

Full coverage of the 2023 NCAA Women's Frozen Four women's header promo image copy.jpg
Check out more NCAA Women's Frozen Four coverage
Breaking news, photos, bracket info and more from the 2023 NCAA Women’s Frozen Four set for March 17 through 19 at Amsoil Arena in Duluth.
March 13, 2023 01:29 PM

