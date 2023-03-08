Former Duluth Marshall standout Grace Kirk involved in federal lawsuit against Ivy League policy

A class-action antitrust lawsuit filed Tuesday in United States District Court in Connecticut seeks to upend the Ivy League's system of awarding financial aid to athletes only on the basis of financial need.

The two plaintiffs are current Brown University women's basketball player Grace Kirk and former Brown men's basketball player Tamenang Choh. The suit says they are bringing the lawsuit "on behalf of a class of fellow current and former Ivy League collegiate athletes."

The suit alleges that under what is termed "the Ivy League agreement," not awarding athletic scholarships "constitutes unlawful price fixing in violation of the Sherman Antitrust Act."

"We hope that this lawsuit will bring Ivy League athletics into the 21st century by subjecting these universities' treatment of Ivy League athletes to the antitrust laws, just as the courts have applied such laws to all other NCAA Division I athletic programs," said Eric Cramer, chairman of the firm Berger Montague, one of the attorneys for the athletes, in a press release.

The suit alleges the defendants are "price-fixing" and this agreement is "per se illegal. It is naked restraint of trade among horizontal competitors." The allegation goes on to say, "Absent the Ivy League Agreement, these schools would determine unilaterally, and in competition with each other, how many athletic scholarships to provide, by sport, and in what amounts."

It notes that Choh, from Lowell, Mass., played for Brown's men's basketball team from 2017-22, and Kirk, who starred at Duluth Marshall in high school, has played for the women's basketball team. Each received at least one other "full-cost-of-attendance" athletic scholarship offer from another school, according to the suit, noting that Brown did not cover full cost of attendance for either plaintiff.

Tuesday evening, the Ivy League issued a statement from executive director Robin Harris: "As students and their families consider the higher education and, specifically, the intercollegiate athletics opportunities available to them, there are a wide variety of options. Each choice, including the Ivy League, represents an individual decision and carries its own distinct features and benefits.

"The Ivy League athletics model is built upon the foundational principle that student-athletes should be representative of the wider student body, including the opportunity to receive need-based financial aid. In turn, choosing and embracing that principle then provides each Ivy League student-athlete a journey that balances a world-class academic experience with the opportunity to compete in Division I athletics and ultimately paves a path for lifelong success."

This issue has been percolating for several years. A pair of 1972 Penn graduates, Alan Cotler and Robert Litan, both attorneys, sent a letter in 2021 to the presidents of the eight Ivy League schools and assorted others within the Ivy leadership structure with an eight-page memo calling into question whether the Ivy League will be able to continue to ban athletic scholarships.

The letter began, "We respectfully write to you concerning the recent United States Supreme Court decision in NCAA v. Alston and how it affects the Ivy League's long-standing policy of providing financial aid based on need only."

The reference was to a 2021 Supreme Court decision when the high court upheld a district court ruling that the NCAA can't enforce certain rules limiting the education-related benefits such as postgraduate scholarships or other resources that colleges offer athletes as long as those are educational benefits.

Tuesday's filing includes Justice Brett Kavanaugh's now often-quoted concurring opinion in the Alston case, "Nowhere else in America can businesses get away with agreeing not to pay their workers a fair market rate on the theory that their product is defined by not paying their workers a fair market rate."

The Ivy League's history is noted, with the original Ivy League Agreement in 1954 prohibiting athletic scholarships, and stated that the Ivy League is now the only Division I league that now enforces such an agreement.

The suit asks for a "permanent injunction ... enjoining defendants from abiding by the Ivy League Agreement or any equivalent horizontal agreement," and asked that plaintiffs and other class members be awarded "such other relief as the Court may deem just and proper."

