For UMD men, NCAA opportunity is wide open

DULUTH — The nature of the NCAA Division II men’s basketball tournament offers its participants a clean slate. Everyone starts with zero points and a 0-0 record.

It is, for those that want it, a second chance. Or, for others, a first chance.

The Minnesota Duluth men have a little experience under their belts, and going into the eight-team Central Region tournament that begins on Saturday in Maryville, Missouri, they want to get some more.

“The intensity level really cranks up. You think you play hard during the year, and those games are super-intense but it’s different when you get on that stage, in the conference tournament or the NCAA tournament,” UMD coach Justin Wieck said.

The Bulldogs (23-9) earned the No. 6 seed and will face No. 3 Central Oklahoma on Saturday at noon.

“We can beat anybody any night. That doesn’t mean it’s gonna happen, Central Oklahoma’s a fantastic team, a top-10 team in the country and we’re gonna have our hands full but our guys are gonna be up to the challenge. We’ll get ready this week. It’s the most fun time of the year as a basketball player, a basketball fan, a basketball coach, to get a chance to play in March Madness, and our guys have gotten a chance to do that two years in a row,” Wieck said at a social event for basketball players and supporters on Sunday night after the tournament pairings were announced.

The Central Region bracket contains a little bit of everything. Host and top seed Northwest Missouri State has won the last three D-II national championships contested and is the No. 2 team in the country according to the most recent national coaches’ poll. Three other teams, including Central Oklahoma, are ranked, and two others are receiving votes.

“Anybody in that bracket can win and I’ve got a lot of confidence in our guys,” Wieck said.

Austin Andrews looks for the hoop against Baden Noennig (35) of Upper Iowa at Romano Gymnasium on Friday, Jan. 13 in Duluth. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

After one of the best regular seasons in school history, the 2021-22 team lost its opening NCAA game to Washburn. A week earlier, starting forward Austin Andrews suffered a knee injury in the semifinals of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference tournament from which he could not recover before the season ended. That feeling of missing out has motivated him throughout his current, junior, season, and in other facets of his life.

“I definitely have a new perspective this year. I didn’t get to be out there with my brothers and I’m not going to take that for granted this year. Every time I step out on the court this year is a blessing,” he said.

Though Wieck made clear that any “doom and gloom” from the regular season is behind the Bulldogs, this campaign has been different. The 2021-22 squad won its first 16 Division II games and was ranked as high as No. 5 in the country. This time around, UMD had a stretch in which it lost the second game of a weekend on four weeks in a row.

Redshirt senior guard Drew Blair said the Bulldogs had to adjust from being the hunters to the hunted.

“We went 1-1 for what felt like three months straight every weekend. Didn’t have a fun bus ride home for like two months,” he said.

Drew Blair of Minnesota Duluth releases a shot in close quarters down low during the first half of the Bulldogs' win over Bemidji State on Saturday, Feb. 18 at Romano Gym in Duluth. Terry Norton / UMD Athletics

However, UMD went on its longest win streak of the season, seven games, leading up to the NSIC tournament championship game, in which Minnesota State Moorhead bested the Bulldogs 79-69 on Feb. 28 in Sioux Falls.

The records won’t carry over, but UMD hopes the positive momentum does.

“The last month or two specifically, I think we’ve started playing a lot better. We’ve kind of formed an identity on the defensive end, too, and really took it up a notch on that side of the floor,” Blair said.

Scouting the Bronchos

Central Oklahoma (26-5) finished second in the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association behind three-time defending national champions and tournament host Northwest Missouri State. The Bronchos dropped from seventh to 12th in the national coaches' poll last week after losing the MIAA championship game to the Bearcats on Sunday in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Bronchos feature the league’s top scoring offense at 74.4 points per game, and though they are third in scoring defense, they’ve held opponents to just 39.5% shooting from the field, best in the MIAA.

Third-year sophomore Jaden Wells is the team’s one first-team all-MIAA pick. He led the league in scoring for most of the season before slipping to fifth at 16.7 points per game. Wells is the league’s most accurate 3-point shooter (43.5%) and has the second-most makes from outside (73).

The only teams to beat UCO this year were Northwest Missouri State twice and Missouri Southern twice.

The winner of Saturday's game will face No. 2 Northern State or No. 7 Emporia State in a semifinal on Sunday. The regional championship game is Tuesday night.