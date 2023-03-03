Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College drops athletics programs

CLOQUET — Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College announced on Friday, March 3, that it is discontinuing its athletics programs.

FDLTCC acting president Anita Hanson announced the move in a message posted on the school's website. In the message, Hanson said, "It has been determined that funding currently used for athletics should be reallocated to provide new opportunities to benefit a larger percentage of students."

FDLTCC began offering intercollegiate athletics in 2007 within the National Junior College Athletic Association Division III level and the Minnesota Community College Conference.

This year, FDLTCC offered men's and women's basketball and women's volleyball programs. The Thunder previously offered a football program that was discontinued in 2022.