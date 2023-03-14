Fans' guide to the Women's Frozen Four in Duluth

DULUTH — Ohio State is looking to repeat as national champions as the NCAA Women's Frozen Four teams face off at Amsoil Arena in Duluth on Friday.

The top-ranked Buckeyes will be joined by No. 2 Minnesota, No. 5 Northeastern and No. 6 Wisconsin. The semifinals begin Friday with a 2:30 p.m. CT matchup between Ohio State and Northeastern, followed by Minnesota against Wisconsin at 6 p.m. CT.

The national championship game is 3 p.m. Sunday.

This is the third time Duluth has hosted the Women's Frozen Four, with the Bulldogs winning national championships on their home ice in 2003 and 2008.

Future Frozen Four sites: 2024 (Durham, New Hamphire), 2025 (Minneapolis) and 2026 (University Park, Pennsylvania).

Ticket information for Duluth is here .