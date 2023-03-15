Double the fun: UMD men make it two region titles, two Elite Eight trips for Bulldogs

MARYVILLE, Mo. — With the league’s leading scoring offense and an eighth-place scoring defense, the Minnesota Duluth men’s basketball team made its regular-season record with points.

The Bulldogs built their postseason run on the other end of the floor.

Tuesday night in the NCAA Central Region final, the sixth-seeded Bulldogs put together their best defensive effort of the season at the perfect time, stifling Southern Nazarene 62-52 to earn the program’s first berth in the NCAA Elite Eight next week.

Minnesota Duluth's Drew Blair (22) presents the Central Region championship trophy to his teammates after the Bulldogs defeated Southern Nazarene on Tuesday in the NCAA Central Region final at Bearcat Arena in Maryville, Missouri. Lauren Adams / Northwest Missouri State Athletics

“We’ve got so many guys that are winners, and the intensity level of our entire program has really ticked up the last month. It’s a winning formula in March. It would be fun to score 90 points but it doesn’t happen against good teams. We’ve got to be really locked in defensively and these guys did a great job,” UMD coach Justin Wieck said.

UMD’s previous low for points allowed in a game this season was 53. In reality, the Crimson Storm were lucky to get as many as they did, scoring 11 points while in desperation mode over the last two minutes. The Crimson Storm were no slouches, seeded fifth and slayers of three-time defending national champions Northwest Missouri State on their home court two days earlier.

“It’s kept me up the last two nights watching them. … We had some contingency plans of different things we might go to but these guys executed it. It was pretty apparent after the first four minutes that our guys were locked in,” Wieck said.

UMD will be the only Division II school in the country who will send its men’s and women’s basketball teams to the Elite Eight in this season, the first school in NSIC history and 13th all-time.

Minnesota Duluth's Drew Blair eludes Southern Nazarene's Tyler McGhie during the NCAA Central Region championship game on Tuesday at Bearcat Arena in Maryville, Missouri. Lauren Adams / Northwest Missouri State University

After the team watched the UMD women's thrilling comeback from 20 points down to win the regional title on Monday, UMD redshirt senior Drew Blair said he was up until 2:30 a.m. Tuesday. It didn’t affect his game, as Blair, who transferred from Northwest Missouri State as a freshman, played a starring role, scoring a game-high 28 points.

“I didn’t really know if I was nervous for our game or if I just couldn’t believe that they came back and won. I think it was probably a little bit of both,” he said.

Tuesday’s regional final was played at a slow tempo throughout, though unlike their first two games in the regional, UMD did not have to dig out of a big hole. Five of UMD’s nine makes in the first half were from 3-point range, which helped the Bulldogs to a 27-23 halftime lead.

The Bulldogs maintained their lead into the middle of the second half and then shut the Crimson Storm down. SNU went more than seven and a half minutes without a single point, missing 12 consecutive field-goal attempts. Blair was the only Bulldog to score in the span, putting up eight points, then another 3 to briefly make it 50-35. By that point, the Crimson Storm’s fate was sealed.

SNU shot 33.8% from the field and 22.2% from 3-point range, which would have been the Storm’s worst night this season in both categories by a wide margin if not for the late push.

Minnesota Duluth's Jack Middleton runs around Southern Nazarene's Javon Jackson during the NCAA Central Region final at Bearcat Arena in Maryville, Missouri on Tuesday, March 14, 2023. Lauren Adams / Northwest Missouri State

“We’re playing together, we’re defending, we’re talking to each other, we’re looking each other in the eyes. It’s just holding each and every person accountable, and I think that’s what’s kind of helped us to progress and get to where we are in the postseason now,” UMD junior Charlie Katona said.

Brown had nine points and a game-high 11 rebounds for UMD, which shot 38.6% from the field (17-44) but 9 for 20 (45%) from outside the arc and 19 for 24 from the free-throw line.

The men’s Elite Eight will be in Evansville, Indiana and will start March 21, running on alternate days as the women’s tournament in St. Joseph, Missouri on March 20-22, though the men's tournament will conclude March 25 in Indiana and the women's title game has been held to coincide with the NCAA Division I Women's Final Four in Dallas a week later.

Unlike the women’s field, only a single 1 seed will be in Evansville. Pairings for the event will be determined later and released, probably on Thursday. The UMD men definitely enjoyed watching Monday’s regional final from Romano Gym on TV, and they seem happy to do so again.

“They did it, so we kind of just looked at each other and said, ‘Why can’t we do it? It’s our turn now.’ We’re gonna go out there, do our thing and try to bring this home,” Katona said.

Minnesota Duluth 27-35—62

Southern Nazarene 23-29—52

Minnesota Duluth — Drew Blair 28, Joshua Brown 9, Charlie Katona 7, Jack Middleton 7, Austin Andrews 4, Joshua Strong 5, Lincoln Meister 2; FG: 17-44; FT: 19-24; 3-point goals: Blair 5, Brown 1, Katona 1, Middleton 1, Strong 1.