Dixon sets strikeout record as UMD takes tournament opener

ROCHESTER — Lauren Dixon made short work of the remaining hurdles in the Minnesota Duluth softball record book and with it Minot State as the Bulldogs won their Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference tournament opener 2-0 at the RYFSA Complex on Wednesday.

Dixon quickly achieved the two strikeouts she needed to tie and then break UMD's career record, which she did in the first inning of a one-hit shutout in which the one hit was a bunt. Facing a Minot squad that went 11 innings before beating Bemidji State earlier in the day, the junior from Sobieski, Wisconsin finished with nine K's to reach 555 for her career.

Sidney Zavoral gave UMD a 1-0 lead with an RBI groundout in the first inning, and the Bulldogs got out of a bases-loaded no-out jam in the second with two strikeouts and a comebacker to Dixon.

Nicole Schmitt's RBI groundout helped UMD capitalize on Julia Gronholz's leadoff double and make it 2-0 in the second inning. That turned out to be all the scoring for the day.

Zavoral was 2-for-3 for UMD, which got hits from six other players.

UMD will face Winona State in the winner's bracket at noon on Thursday. A win will advance them to Saturday's winner's bracket final, while a loss will mean an immediate elimination game at 2 p.m. Thursday vs. Bemidji State or Concordia-St. Paul.