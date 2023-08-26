Disappointing finish to last season fuels UMD women's soccer team

DULUTH — A spot in last year’s Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference tournament race came down to the final game of the regular season for the Minnesota Duluth women’s soccer team.

The Bulldogs entered the decisive match with St. Cloud State as the eighth and final seed in the down-to-the-wire bid for the postseason, but ultimately found themselves on the outside looking in after a 2-0 defeat at the hands of the Huskies.

“We had a really late push and it didn’t turn out the way we wanted it to,” said UMD senior forward Jackie Jares, who was recently named to the preseason NSIC players to watch list. “So we’re just trying to get ahead of that and start off better (this season) so that we’re not in a position where we’re not going to make the playoffs based on the last game.”

The Bulldogs’ position in the NSIC hasn’t wavered in the eyes of the conference coaches in the approximately nine months since, with the team slotted to once again place ninth in the conference based on the preseason polls.

Minnesota Duluth senior forward Jackie Jares

Still, optimism remains for what the team can accomplish this season with multiple key contributors set to make their return, including leading-scorer Jares, who finished with four goals and 13 points in her junior season.

“I think we’re going to be a lot stronger on the offensive end,” Jares said. “Last year, I think we struggled with finishing early on and then obviously we ended up connecting towards the end. I’m hoping to start off with more scoring early on.”

The Bulldogs took a positive step in the scoring department last season after finishing with a goal-per-game average of 1.17 — a marked improvement from their 2021 campaign in which the team finished with less than a goal per outing (0.83).

Minnesota Duluth senior forward Jackie Jares

Helping to bolster their offense will be junior forward Anna Tobias (4-1–9) and sophomore forward Myra Moorjani (1-5–7), who garnered Second-Team All-NSIC honors as a freshman last season.

Senior midfielder Victoria Thorson acknowledged that scoring will have to come from a variety of contributors if the team is to see improvement.

“We don’t have like a star player, so I think overall everyone on the field has to work together towards scoring, and so that’s something big we’re going to have to work on,” she said.

On the back-line, the Bulldogs are led by last year’s First-Team All-Conference defender Rachel Boelke, though questions remain for the young unit as a whole, which includes six freshmen.

Minnesota Duluth senior defender Rachel Boelke

“Our depth is not what we need it to be, I think, for a season-long conference race,” said UMD head coach Greg Cane, who’s entering his 30th season as the head of the program. “... Particularly on the back-line where we’re young there, and that’s probably where our depth is the thinnest, so that’s probably an area of concern.”

Cane shared that sophomore Hallie Witte could help alleviate some of the depth concerns as an emerging player.

Senior goalkeeper Jennifer Morris, who compiled a 6-5-2 record last season with a 0.829 save percentage, will likely see the bulk of the action between the pipes for the Bulldogs.

UMD will open the season in the Upper Peninsula with nonconference matchups against Northern Michigan University (Aug. 31) and Michigan Tech (Sept. 2), before taking on St. Cloud State (Sept. 8 ) in its first NSIC contest.

Sidney Burrell named new assistant coach

Cane will have a new assistant coach by his side this season in newly hired Sidney Burrell, who takes over for Kelly Grgas-Wheeler after 19 seasons with the women’s soccer program.

Grgas-Wheeler now serves as the director of athletic communications and media relations for UMD.

Burrell arrives to UMD by way of Pueblo, Colorado after spending last season as an assistant coach of the Colorado State University Pueblo women’s soccer team. She previously worked as a graduate assistant at Concordia University-St. Paul from 2020-2022.

"I am very grateful to Athletic Director Forrest Karr and head coach Greg Cane for the opportunity to coach here at UMD," said Burrell in a news release. "With the competitive environment of the NSIC, I am extremely excited to be back, and coaching under such a highly respected coach. I can't wait to get started and see what we can accomplish."