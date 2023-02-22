99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
College women's hockey: Yellowjackets upended by Northland in conference tournament

The Yellowjackets outshot the LumberJills 68-24 in the loss.

By Staff reports
February 21, 2023 11:17 PM

SUPERIOR — Wisconsin-Superior sophomore Jenna Hoops scored a goal and had an assist, but the Yellowjackets fell to Northland 5-3 in the first round of the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference women's hockey tournament Tuesday in Superior.

UWS (11-15) outshot Northland (3-22-1) 68-24, but goalie Teagen Johnson made 65 saves for the LumberJills.

Northland’s Maddy Bloedel scored twice, including a shorthanded goal in the third period, to lead her team to its first-ever win over the Yellowjackets in 20 attempts.

Goalies Molly Black and Rose Beeman combined for 19 saves for UWS.

