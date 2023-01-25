College women’s hockey: No. 8 Blugolds bounce back from slow start to top Saints
Rausch scores a natural hat trick as Eau Claire skates to nonconference win.
We are part of The Trust Project.
DULUTH — St. Scholastica struck first but it was all Sophie Rausch and Wisconsin-Eau Claire after that as Rausch had a natural hat trick to lead the No. 8 Blugolds to a 4-1 nonconference women’s hockey victory Tuesday night before 63 at Mars Lakeview Arena.
Allie Bussey of Hibbing scored on assists from Mariah Haedrich of Hermantown and Lisa LaRoche at 18:29 in the first period before Eau Claire came back with a pair of power-play goals in both the second and third periods.
Stephanie Martin had 12 saves for the Blugolds (15-3-1) while Ashlea Arvidson had 23 saves for the Saints (4-11-1).
St. Scholastica returns to MIAC action against Hamline at 7 p.m. Friday at the TRIA Rink in St. Paul.
Junior guard fills up the stat sheet as Finlandia wins nonconference home game.
Minnesota is the worst free-throw shooting team in the nation, making a woeful 59.3% this year to rank 352 out of 352 Division I programs.
Minnesota gave itself ‘a chance,’ coach Ben Johnson said, but foul trouble for leading scorer Dawson Garcia was an issue
Naomi Rogge and Anneke Linser gave UMD a three-goal advantage in the opening period while extending their own scoring streaks.