Sports | College
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

College women’s hockey: No. 8 Blugolds bounce back from slow start to top Saints

Rausch scores a natural hat trick as Eau Claire skates to nonconference win.

New CSS logo.png
By Staff reports
January 24, 2023 10:43 PM
DULUTH — St. Scholastica struck first but it was all Sophie Rausch and Wisconsin-Eau Claire after that as Rausch had a natural hat trick to lead the No. 8 Blugolds to a 4-1 nonconference women’s hockey victory Tuesday night before 63 at Mars Lakeview Arena.

Allie Bussey of Hibbing scored on assists from Mariah Haedrich of Hermantown and Lisa LaRoche at 18:29 in the first period before Eau Claire came back with a pair of power-play goals in both the second and third periods.

Stephanie Martin had 12 saves for the Blugolds (15-3-1) while Ashlea Arvidson had 23 saves for the Saints (4-11-1).

St. Scholastica returns to MIAC action against Hamline at 7 p.m. Friday at the TRIA Rink in St. Paul.

Related Topics: DULUTHTHE COLLEGE OF ST. SCHOLASTICAWOMEN'S HOCKEY
