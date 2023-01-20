College women’s hockey: No. 2 Falcons soar past UWS in WIAC play
McCollins one of five River Falls players to score two goals.
RIVER FALLS, Wis. — Maddie McCollins had two goals and four assists as second-ranked Wisconsin-River Falls steamrolled its way to a 12-1 victory over Wisconsin-Superior in WIAC women’s hockey Thursday, Jan. 19, before 243 at Hunt Arena.
McCollins was one of five Falcons to score two goals.
Jordan O’Kane (nine saves) and Sami Millier (three) combined on 12 saves for River Falls (15-2 overall, 6-0 WIAC).
Molly Black (31 saves) and Rose Beeman (21) combined on 52 saves for UWS (8-10, 1-5) while Emma Booth scored the Yellowjackets’ lone goal at 8:26 in the second period on assists from Jenna Hoops and Veda Roeske.
The same teams rematch at 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at Wessman Arena in Superior.
