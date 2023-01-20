STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Read Today's Paper Thursday, January 19

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | College
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

College women’s hockey: No. 2 Falcons soar past UWS in WIAC play

McCollins one of five River Falls players to score two goals.

4016349+UWS bee logo_27.jpg
By Staff reports
January 19, 2023 10:14 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

RIVER FALLS, Wis. — Maddie McCollins had two goals and four assists as second-ranked Wisconsin-River Falls steamrolled its way to a 12-1 victory over Wisconsin-Superior in WIAC women’s hockey Thursday, Jan. 19, before 243 at Hunt Arena.

McCollins was one of five Falcons to score two goals.

Jordan O’Kane (nine saves) and Sami Millier (three) combined on 12 saves for River Falls (15-2 overall, 6-0 WIAC).

Molly Black (31 saves) and Rose Beeman (21) combined on 52 saves for UWS (8-10, 1-5) while Emma Booth scored the Yellowjackets’ lone goal at 8:26 in the second period on assists from Jenna Hoops and Veda Roeske.

The same teams rematch at 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at Wessman Arena in Superior.

Related Topics: YELLOWJACKET SPORTSSUPERIORWOMEN'S HOCKEY
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Purdue Boilermakers center Zach Edey (15) blocks a shot by Minnesota Golden Gophers forward Jaden Henley (24) on Jan. 19, 2023 at Williams Arena in Minneapolis.
College
Purdue and Zach Edey swat away Gophers in blowout
Minnesota managed just 39 points against the Boilermakers
January 19, 2023 08:56 PM
 · 
By  Andy Greder / St. Paul Pioneer Press
college girls play hockey
Bulldogs Hockey
Bulldog Insider Podcast: Building a Frozen Four fan guide with Anneke Linser and Kylie Hanley
The Bulldogs leading goal scorer, Anneke Linser, and most versatile player, Kylie Hanley, give their fan recommendations for the upcoming NCAA Frozen Four at Amsoil Arena.
January 19, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
New CSS logo.png
College
Saints report: Bethel starts fast in rolling to MIAC win over CSS
Royals force 31 turnovers while having a big advantage inside and off the bench against the Saints.
January 18, 2023 10:28 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
3022918+umd bulldog logo.jpg
College
College baseball: UMD picked seventh in NSIC preseason poll
Cloquet’s Tim Pokornowski was listed as the Bulldogs' player to watch after leading the team with a .349 batting average.
January 18, 2023 09:50 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports