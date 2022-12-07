College women’s hockey: Hull’s goal lifts Saints past ’Jackets in OT

SUPERIOR — Lauryn Hull’s goal 3:01 into overtime, on an assist from Hermantown grad Mariah Haedrich, lifted St. Scholastica to a 2-1 victory over nonconference rival Wisconsin-Superior in women’s hockey Tuesday, Dec. 6, before 121 at Wessman Arena.

After a scoreless first period, CSS's Lisa LaRoche opened the scoring at 9:35 in the second period with a power play goal assisted by Abby Pohlkamp.

UWS' Corz Coz scored the equalizer at 19:53 in the second period on assists to C.C. Hayes and Emma Booth.

That’s how it stayed until Hull’s heroics as Ashlea Arvidson had 26 saves for the Saints (3-6-1) and Rose Beeman had 32 saves for the Yellowjackets (4-5).

CSS is now off for more than a month, with the Saints’ next game a nonconference contest Jan. 10 at Wisconsin-River Falls.

UWS, meanwhile, returns to action much sooner, with a nonconference game against St. Olaf at 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, in Northfield, Minnesota.