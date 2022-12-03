College women’s hockey: Haedrich’s late goal lifts Saints over St. Kate’s

DULUTH — Hermantown’s Mariah Haedrich scored at 15:45 in the third period on an assist by Lauryn Hull to lift St. Scholastica to a 1-0 victory over St. Catherine in MIAC women’s hockey Friday night at Mars Lakeview Arena.

Kenzie Cole (Grand Rapids/Greenway) had 20 saves for the Saints (2-5-1 overall, 2-3 MIAC) while Elizabeth Kubicek had 18 saves for St. Kate’s (6-2-1, 2-2-1).

The same teams rematch at 2 p.m. Saturday at Drake Arena in St. Paul.