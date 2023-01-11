College women’s hockey: Falcons soar past Saints in nonconference action

RIVER FALLS, Wis. — Abigail Stow had two goals and an assist to lead Wisconsin-River Falls to a 5-1 nonconference victory over St. Scholastica in college women's hockey Tuesday night before 180 at Hunt Arena.

Silver Bay’s Jessie Ketola got the scoring started for CSS at 10:29 in the first period, on assists from Kayla Kasel and Hanley Block, but it was all River Falls after that as the Falcons scored two in the first, two in the second and one in the third.

Alex Hantge added four assists and Sami Miller stopped 18 shots for River Falls (12-2).

Kenzie Cole had 38 saves for the Saints (3-7-1), who return to MIAC action at 7 p.m. Friday at Concordia-Moorhead.